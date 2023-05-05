New: BlueClaws Summer Fun Plan

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have launched a new Summer Fun Plan that includes tickets to five of the most anticipated games of the season for just $70 (over 25% savings off single-game tickets)! The package includes one reserve seat to the following five games:

- Saturday, June 24th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Spider-Man

- Saturday, July 8th - Asbury Fever in the Sand Bar (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

- Friday, August 4th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health) with Post-Game Fireworks

- Saturday, August 19th - Splintered Sunlight in the Sand Bar (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

- Saturday, September 2nd - Fan Appreciation Night

TO ORDER call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

Fans have the ability to exchange one game of the five in the plan. All exchanges must be made in advance of the original game ticket (for example, any exchange of the June 24h game must be made on June 23rd or earlier).

While this package is the most affordable ticket plan the BlueClaws offer, for an additional $10, fans can get a traditional 5-Game Mini Plan that includes food and drink vouchers (hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream) plus boardwalk game vouchers at each game.

