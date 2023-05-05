Drive Erase Five-Run Deficit, Top Tourists 10-9 in Extras

For the third time in this early season, the Greenville Drive (10-14) and Asheville Tourists (9-14) needed extra innings to decide a game, but unlike the first two games, it would be the Drive that erased a deficit and ultimately pull out the victory, 10-9 in 10 innings. Eduardo Lopez, riding a six-game hit streak, extended his streak to seven games with a 3-for-4 performance which saw him club his second homer of the year and chip in 2 RBIs, as he continues to provide extra pop for the Drive as of late.

The game would be marked by offense throughout, as the teams combined for 9 runs through the first four innings. And for the second night in a row, the Tourists started off hot at the plate as Jacob Melton sent a two-out-two-run out of centerfield off Drive starter Isaac Coffey. A one-out double in the second by Eddinson Paulino set up Lopez's frist RBI as he ripped a grounder into centerfield to make 2-1.

The Tourists again washed away the pressure of batting with two-outs, as a throwing error by Drive shortstop Marcelo Mayer allowed a runner to score to increase the Tourists lead to 3-1. Two batters later, Tommy Sacco Jr. would barrel up a three-run homer to make 6-1 as the game flipped to the fourth inning.

As in previous games in the series, the Drive responded to the deficit they were facing with clutch hitting. Paulino and Lopez sent back-to-back homers, their second homers of the year respetictely, to right-centerfield to cut the lead to 6-3. The homers ended the night for Tourists starter, Edinson Batista, but even with no outs, the Drive wouldn't muster any more runs in the inning.

A strong and scoreless bottom of the fourth for Coffey gave way to the fifth inning which saw Nathan Hickey further chip away at the deficit as he added his third homer of the year, this one to right field to make it 6-4.

Coffer again held the Tourists in check in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Drive the spark they needed to mount a comeback. A four-run sixth for the Drive would begin on back-to-back walks before Nick Decker ripped a triple to right field that knotted the game at 6-6. Max Ferguson added a single to score Decker giving the Drive the lead before stealing second and getting to third on a Mayer ground out. Blaze Jordan smacked his fifth two-bagger of the year on a liner to left field, scoring Ferguson to boost the Drive lead to 8-6.

Coffey would go one more inning on the bump before being relieved by Casey Cobb in the seventh. Coffey exited allowing 6 runs (only two of which were earned), on five hits while issuing three walks and fanning three. Cobb would relinquish a double that scored two off the bat of Drew Gilbert tying the game 8-8.

The eighth and ninth innings would go quietly for both sides but extra innings proved to have a little flair for the dramatic. Ferguson started on second base as the Drive's ghost runner in extras. He'd get to third on a Mayer groundout bringing up Jordan. The Tourists decided to issue an intentional walk to Jordan putting two on with one out. Hickey would send a long fly ball into foul territory which would be caught, but a tagging Ferguson made it home on a close play to put the Drive up. Jordan advanced to second on the play and the next at-bat Brainer Bonaci's tough grounder forced a throwing error allowing Jordan to score to make it 10-8.

Robert Kwiatwkowski who came on in the ninth for the Drive was charged with securing the final outs in the tenth. He'd walk the first batter to out the tying runs on base but secure two strikeouts to put the TOurists up against their final out. TIm Borden II singled scoring one run to make 10-9 and put runners at the corners. A groundout to Bonaci would end the game giving the Drive a 10-9 victory.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros) take the field for game five of the six-game series at McCormick Field tomorrow, May 6 with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. The Drive currently lead the series, 3-1 and earned at least a split of the series.

