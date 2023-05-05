Grasshoppers Drop 8-7 to the Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers drop 8-7 to the Winston-Salem Dash on Friday, May 5. The Dash moved to 17-6 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 15-10. The Dash and the Grasshoppers each tallied nine hits with one Greensboro error.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers were Jackson Glenn and Luis Hernandez. Glenn went 2-4 with a grand slam resulting in four RBI and one run scored. Hernandez went 2-2 with two RBI and two runs scored. Tsung-Che Cheng followed close behind going 2-4 with one run scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Po-Yu Chen as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up five hits, four earned runs, and five free bases on 3.1 innings of work. Chen took the loss for the Grasshoppers and moved to 0-3 on the season.

Khol Simas recorded the win for the Dash and moved to 3-0 on the season. Haylen Green (1) and Chase Plymell (3) each recorded a hold.

The Grasshoppers are back in action in Winston-Salem tomorrow Saturday, May 6, at 7:00 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

