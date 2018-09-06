Five-Run Fifth Leads Somerset to Series-Finale Win
September 6, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Lancaster, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (32-22, 67-50) earned a series win over the Lancaster Barnstormers (28-24, 66-49) with an 8-4 victory at Clipper Magazine Stadium Thursday evening.
Somerset took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Justin Pacchioli raced home from third on a passed ball to open the scoring before Nate Coronado added a two-out RBI single later in the inning.
Ryan Casteel (14) got a run back for the Barnstormers in the bottom of the second on an opposite field solo home run to right. They later tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring wild pitch.
The Patriots answered to take the lead with a five-run fifth inning. Jayce Boyd provided the lead with a 3-2 RBI single. Ramon Flores followed with a two-run single before two run-scoring errors from Lancaster shortstop Stephen Perez increased Somerset's lead to 7-2.
Rico Noel responded in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run double to bring the 'Stormers back with three runs.
Coronado followed with a two-out RBI single in the top of the eight to provide an 8-4 Patriots' advantage and top off the scoring.
Vince Molesky (7-2) earned the win after tossing five innings of two-run baseball. John Anderson (5-3) yielded six runs (four earned) over four-plus innings to suffer the loss.
The 2018 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford continues on Friday, September 7th when the Patriots return to TD Bank Ballpark for an 7:05 p.m. game against the York Revolution. The game will include a back-to-school folders giveaway, Fortnite Night and a postgame fireworks show. For tickets, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.
Nate Coronado of the Somerset Patriots takes a big swing
