Barnstormers Put Playoff Tickets on Sale
September 6, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
Tickets for the 2018 Atlantic League playoffs will go on sale Friday morning, Sept. 7th at 10:00 AM, it was announced today by Lancaster Barnstormers officials.
While the Barnstormers have not formally clinched a playoff berth, they are in a position to secure one at some point over the weekend.
Under any scenario, the Barnstormers would host the first and second games of the division series at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday, September 18th and Wednesday, September 19th. Should the Barnstormers win that best-of-five series, they would most likely be home on Tuesday, September 25th and Wednesday, September 26th for the first two games of the Atlantic League Championship Series, although that could change depending on first round matchups.
Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the 18th and 19th at regular season ticket prices.
Tickets may be purchased in person at the Two Dudes Box Office at Clipper Magazine Stadium, by phone at 717-509-HITS or by going online to www.lancasterbarnstormers.com.
