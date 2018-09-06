Barnstormers Drop Series Finale to Somerset, 8-4

Somerset utilized three walks and three errors in the top of the fifth inning on Thursday night as the Patriots struck for five runs in the midst of an 8-4 win over the Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Alfredo Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk from John Anderson (5-3). Endy Chavez pushed a bunt back toward the mound. Anderson fielded the one hopper and spun to get the force at second. His throw sailed into left center field, enabling Rodriguez to race to third. The Patriots snapped the 2-2 tie on Jayce Boyd's sharp single into left. Nate Coronado walked to load the bases. Ramon Flores followed with a grounder that barely snuck up the middle, driving home two more.

Garrett Granitz replaced Anderson and walked Justin Trapp to reload the bases. Mike Fransoso hit a chopper toward shortstop that was bobbled by Stephen Perez for an error. Granitz finally recorded the first out by fanning Mike Blanke. Justin Pacchioli bounced into a force out at the plate for the second out, but a fifth run scored when Perez mishandled a grounder by Rodriguez.

Lancaster was able to counter with a two-run double down the right field line by Rico Noel in the bottom of the sixth, following the third single of the night for K.C. Hobson and a double into the left field corner by Perez.

After Somerset struck for two runs in the top of the first, Ryan Casteel homered in the second for the Barnstormers to cut the lead to 2-1. A wild pitch by Vince Molesky (7-2) allowed Trayvon Robinson to scamper home with the tying run in the fourth.

Along with Hobson, Josh Bell also collected three hits for Lancaster.

The Barnstormers open a five-game weekend series with Southern Maryland on Friday evening. Lancaster will send Jonathan Albaladejo (7-7) to the mound against lefty David Wayne Russo (3-5). Former Phillies closer Brad Lidge of the 2008 World Champions will be on hand, and the Barnstormers will give away a Lidge bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans. Fans may also tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: Tyler Bortnick singled in the fifth inning to extend his on-base streak to 19...Lancaster's wild card lead over York was cut back to four games with the magic number remaining at six...Bell was 6-for-10 in the series...Casteel's homer was his fourth in seven games...He has 14 RBI in the last nine games and 32 in his last 33 contests.

