Bell Single Leads Barnstormers To Split

September 6, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Josh Bell delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the third, and the Barnstormers wiggled out of a pair of late inning jams for a 3-2 victory in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Earlier, Jayce Boyd capped a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning as the Patriots pulled out a 7-6 victory in the opener.

Lancaster only scored in the third off Kyle Davies (6-8). Rico Noel led off with a homer to right center, his second of the season. One out later, Tyler Bortnick slapped a single into left. He took third on a double to the wall in right center off the bat of Blake Gailen. Bell worked the count to 3-2 before lining his single into left center for a 3-2 lead.

Somerset scored in each of the first two innings off Brooks Hall (11-3). Nate Coronado pushed Alfredo Rodrigez across with an RBI ground out in the first, and Justin Trapp led off with a homer to left in the second inning.

Every remaining inning brought trouble to the Barnstormers. Somerset left runners at first and second in the fourth. Rodriguez was gunned down stealing by Anderson De La Rosa in the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Ramon Flores and Mike Fransoso each singled off Jared Lakind. Newcomer Daniel Carela walked Scott Kelly to load the bases, but the right-hander got Alfonso Reda to break his bat and ground into a 5-4-3 double play.

Lancaster also failed to capitalize on a bases loaded chance in the sixth. Kevin Munson was called upon to close out the game. The right-hander walked Justin Pacchioli to lead off the seventh, but De La Rosa threw him out on a steal attempt as well. Rodriguez grounded out, and Boyd struck out as Munson notched his first save.

In the opener, the Barnstormers carried a 6-3 lead into the top of the seventh inning. Mike Blanke and Pacchioli opened the inning with singles off Huascar Brazoban (2-4), and Craig Massey followed with a double into the left field corner. Brazoban retired Endy Chavez on a grounder to second for the first out, but Boyd slammed a 3-2 pitch onto the hill in left for the go-ahead run.

Ryan Kelly struck out the side around a two-out single by newly acquired Stephen Perez in the bottom of the inning for his 22nd save.

Lancaster took advantage of 10 walks, including five straight in the bottom of the fifth to build first a 3-0 lead and later the 6-3 edge. Bell had an RBI double in the second, and Gailen slugged a leadoff homer in the third.

Dustin Antolin (2-4) pitched a scoreless sixth for the win.

The Barnstormers and Somerset conclude the three-game series on Thursday. Lancaster will send John Anderson (5-2) to the hill against right-hander Vince Molesky (6-2). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:45.

NOTES: Darian Sandford stole a club-record four bases in the opener...He now has 73 steals on the year, the most by an Atlantic League player since Billy Hall swiped his record 104 for Somerset in 2000...Tyler Bortnick reached base in both ends of the doubleheader and has been on board in 16 straight...Gailen hit his 95th Atlantic League home run...The Barnstormers are 10-9 in their current 20-game stretch against the other playoff contenders...Lancaster still has not been swept in any of the club's 13 doubleheaders this season...The team has three left.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.