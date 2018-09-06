Revs Rip Road Warriors in Doubleheader Sweep

The York Revolution earned a doubleheader sweep of the Road Warriors in convincing fashion, winning 16-4 and 9-3 on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs are eight games over .500 for the first time this season at 62-54, and 30-23 in the second half. York is now tied with Long Island for a potential second wild card position in the Atlantic League's postseason race.

The Revs jumped on Road Warriors starter Alberto Rodriguez in the first inning in Game 1. Melky Mesa hit a sac fly to center to score the first run and the second came home on Welington Dotel's RBI single to go up 2-0.

The Road Warriors scored a run to make it a 2-1 game in the top of the second off Revs starter Joe Van Meter, but the Revs came right back with a five-spot in the bottom of the second.

Henry Castillo hit an RBI triple to the right field corner, Alonzo Harris smoked an RBI single to left, Mesa crushed a two-RBI triple to right-center, and Isaias Tejeda capped off the inning with an RBI groundout to make it 7-1 Revs.

The Road Warriors kept the scoring going in the third when Edwin Gomez hit a sac fly and Jose Ruiz hit an RBI single, cutting the Revs' lead to 7-3.

The Revs answered again in the bottom of the third, this time for a season-high-tying seven runs while sending 12 men to the plate in the frame. Castillo blooped an RBI double to left-center, Harris belted a three-run homer over the Arch Nemesis, and Dent added a two-out RBI single as the Revs extended their lead to 14-3.

Matt Hibbert hit a solo homer to left-center in the top of the fourth to make it a 14-4 game, but that's as close as the Road Warriors would get.

The Revs tacked on two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Telvin Nash and Tejeda's RBI single, and finished off the blowout win in 16-4 fashion.

James Pugliese worked two perfect innings with two strikeouts in relief of Van Meter (5-3) who earned the win after going five innings with six strikeouts.

Rodriguez (1-5) suffered the loss after giving up 11 runs over two-plus innings.

The Revs got on the board early again in Game 2, going up 2-0 after the first inning as Mesa and Nash delivered back-to-back sac flies to center off Road Warriors starter Mariel Checo.

The Road Warriors tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third on Osvaldo Martinez' two-RBI double to the left-center gap off Revs starter Robert Carson.

After Harris and Jared Mitchell each walked for the second time in the third, Mesa smoked a line-drive three-run homer over the left-center field wall to put the Revs ahead 5-2.

The Road Warriors got a run back in the fifth on Daniel Aldrich's solo homer to right field to make it a 5-3 game.

The Revs tacked on four more runs in the sixth, all with two outs. Mitchell hit an RBI single to right and Nash cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to left-center, extending the lead to 9-3.

Carson (10-6) becomes the second Revs pitcher to 10 wins this season. He worked five and one-third innings, allowing three runs with five strikeouts.

Checo (0-2) suffered the loss after giving up five runs in just three innings.

Game 1 Notes: The 16 runs are the most the Revs have scored in a seven-inning game this season. The Revs tied a season-high with seven runs in the third inning. Casilla tied a Revs season-high with four runs scored. The Revs tied a season-high with two triples in the game. All nine Revs starters reached base safely. Eight of the nine had multiple hits and eight of the nine scored at least one run. Seven of the nine had at least one RBI and five of the nine had at least two RBIs, including Harris with four and Mesa with three. Pugliese has logged a Revs season-high 17 straight scoreless innings and set a Revs season-high for a relief pitcher with his 12th straight scoreless outing.

Game 2 Notes: Mesa took the Atlantic League lead in RBI (81) on his third-inning three-run homer. His seven RBIs ties a Revs doubleheader record (Eric Patterson, 2013). The Revs set a season-high with seven stolen bases, which is also tied for the second-most in a game in franchise history (most since 7/30/15 vs SMD). Mitchell tied a Revs season-high with three walks. Harris tied a Revs franchise record with four stolen bases for the second time this year; Wilson Valdez also accomplished the feat during the 2014 season. Mitchell stole three bases. Mitchell's seven walks ties a Revs doubleheader record for the fifth time and first since Jeff Fiorentino reached the mark in 2012. The doubleheader sweep is the third of the year for the Revs. York has won six of seven and 10 of its last 12, recording three winning streaks of three games or more on that stretch. York is now 20-10 since August 4. Carson's 10 wins extend a career-high; he joins teammate Mitch Atkins (12 wins) to give the Revs multiple 10-game winners for the fifth time in franchise history and second consecutive year.

Up Next: The finale of the four-game series between the Revs and Road Warriors is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Revs RHP Troy Terzi (1-0, 3.68) will go against Road Warriors Raul Rivera (4-13, 4.57). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

