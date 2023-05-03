First Ever Live Performance at the Utica University Nexus Center Coming June 10th

Utica, NY - The Utica University Nexus Center announced today that the first ever live performance in the building's history will take place on Saturday, June 10th at 6pm when Lance Burton Master Magician and Friends come to Utica. The event will take place on the floor of the Mastrovito Hyundai Rink. Tickets are available now at empirestatetix.com.

For three decades, Lance Burton was a Las Vegas Headliner, performing over 15,000 shows for over 15 Million fans.

Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Lance Burton burst onto the national stage on October 28, 1981 by making his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Over the years he racked up appearances on David Letterman, Jay Leno, The View, Craig Ferguson, The World's Greatest Magic, Hollywood Squares, and even acted in guest staring roles on Knight Rider, and Las Vegas.

In 1996 Lance Burton's first TV special, LANCE BURTON MASTER MAGICIAN; THE LEGEND BEGINS, aired on NBC. This was quickly followed by a series of annual TV specials. He also hosted specials for The History Channel, Discovery, Animal Planet, The Family Channel, and many more.

His new live show is a mix of illusions, sleight of hand, audience participation, and amazing guest stars. A Las Vegas show suitable for the whole family, right here in Utica, NY.

