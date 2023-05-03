Bears Prevented from Sweeping Checkers in 2-1 Loss in Game 3

May 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) The Hershey Bears (2-1) were prevented from sweeping their series with the Charlotte Checkers (3-3) following a 2-1 defeat in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Hershey's lead in the best-of-five series is now 2-1.

Following a 0-0 first period, Sam Anas scored at 2:06 of the second frame when Dylan McIlrath broke up a Charlotte entry into the Hershey zone and Anas scooped up the loose puck, raced up the right side, and beat Mack Guzda to the high glove for his second of the postseason to give Hershey a 1-0 lead.

Cory Conacher tied it for the Checkers on a breakaway tally at 13:24.

Aleksi Heponiemi then scored the eventual game-winner for Charlotte on a near-identical opportunity at 17:53 to give the Checkers a 2-1 lead.

Shots finished 22-20 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 18-of-20; Guzda went 21-for-22 in the loss. Hershey was 0-for-5 on the power play while Charlotte went 0-for-1.

The Bears' 2023 playoffs, presented by Penn State Health, continues when the Chocolate and White take the ice for Game 4 on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m., as Hershey looks to close out the series and advance to the Atlantic Division Finals. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including games, dates, times, and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.