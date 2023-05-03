IceHogs Face Stars in Must-Win Game 3

Cedar Park, Texas - The Rockford IceHogs battle the Texas Stars in a must-win Game 3 of the Central Division Semifinals at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center tonight. The Stars hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, and the IceHogs have to win tonight's contest to keep their Calder Cup Playoff run alive after their 4-1 loss to the Stars in Game 2 on Sunday night at the BMO Center.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 35-28-5-4, 79 points (5th, Central Division)

Texas: 40-20-9-3, 92 points (1st, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic has four assists in his first four career postseason contests and is tied for third amongst AHL rookies in scoring with four points (0G, 4A). The blueliner tabbed an assist on Buddy Robinson's overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 of the First Round against the Iowa Wild. Forward Joey Anderson (2G, 0A) scored two goals in the last two games of the Central Division Semifinals against the Stars for his first two career Calder Cup Playoff goals.

During the regular season, Texas forward Riley Barber (32G, 32A) paced the Stars in goals and points. In Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals, Barber tallied twice against the IceHogs and recorded his first two goals of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Former IceHogs forward Tanner Kero (17G, 33A) ranked third for the Stars with 50 points and had the second most assists for the team during the regular season. Kero marked a goal and two assists on Sunday night in Game 2 in Rockford.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 4-1 to the Texas Stars on Sunday night in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals. Joey Anderson tallied in the third period to put Rockford on the board for his second goal in back-to-back games. Arvid Soderblom marked 25 saves on 28 Texas shots but was tagged with the loss.

In Our Defense

In his first postseason run, defenseman Alex Vlasic ranks fourth in the AHL among rookies with four assists for the IceHogs through four Calder Cup Playoff games. The Wilmette, Illinois native also ranks third among rookies in the AHL for assists in the postseason and ranks 11th in the AHL among defensive leaders in scoring. Vlasic recorded his first two postseason assists in Game 2 of the First Round against the Iowa Wild and posted two more against Texas in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals. During the 2022-23 regular season, the rookie totaled two goals and 17 apples.

Heating Up

Forward Joey Anderson has goals in back-to-back postseason games against the Stars. The Roseville, Minnesota native scored his first Calder Cup Playoff goal on the power play on Apr. 28 in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals and tallied his second goal, the lone Rockford goal, in Game 2 on Sunday night. Anderson marked 14 goals and 16 assists in the 2022-23 regular season including six power-play goals. The forward appeared in 38 NHL games this season between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also laced up the skates in 32 AHL games between the Toronto Marlies and Rockford.

Galvas Getting Going

Defenseman Jakub Galvas is currently on a three-game point streak after registering an assist in his last three postseason contests. Galvas recorded his first career Calder Cup Playoff point against the Iowa Wild in Game 2 of the First Round on Apr. 21 with an assist on forward David Gust's goal in the second period. Currently, Galvas is tied for 12th among AHL defensemen with three points. The second-year IceHog marked an offensive improvement this season with 29 points (3G, 26A) compared to his 20 points (2G, 18A) last season in Rockford.

Rally Cap Time

Rockford has never before come back to win a series when they've trailed in the postseason. In the AHL, 11 teams have come back from 0-2 series deficits to win best-of-five series-most recently the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Toronto Marlies in the Western Conference Quarterfinals in 2015. There have also been 18 AHL teams to have come back from 1-3 series deficits to win best-of-seven series. Three of those 18 occurrences were also when the trailing team faced a 0-3 deficit and won four straight games.

2022-23 Playoffs Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

GAME 1: Friday, Apr. 28 at BMO Center, 3-5 L Recap & Highlights

GAME 2: Sunday, Apr. 30 at BMO Center,1-4 L Recap & Highlights

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 3 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

GAME 4*: Friday, May 5 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

GAME 5*: Saturday, May 6 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

*if necessary

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 2-3 L, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7-2 W, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 1-6 L, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 21 at Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 4-3 OTW, Recap & Highlight

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 3-5 L, Recap & Highlights

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

37-24-4-4

