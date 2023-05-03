Egor Sokolov Selected as Belleville Sens 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that Egor Sokolov has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions across the Bay of Quinte Community and beyond, during the 2022-23 season.

Along with his stellar on-ice play, Sokolov was an active participant in the team's community programming and school visits throughout the course of the season. Sokolov also went above and beyond on several occasions, including during the Belleville Santa Claus Parade, when he and Coach Dave Bell took part in the Belleville Rotary Club's "Clowns for Kids" fundraiser, dressing up in a clown costume and walking the parade route, raising thousands of dollars for charity.

"He goes way above and beyond team-mandated public appearance," said Belleville Sens Interim Head Coach Dave Bell. Fans and kids in particular, gravitate towards him, just because he's so open to talking to people. He's so down to earth and will talk to anybody. He's a great, solid human being."

Sokolov is one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Speciality AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday May 4, 2023.

