Ads Stopped in Overtime in Game 3
May 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals find themselves on the brink of elimination as they dropped their second straight OT contest in a 3-2 defeat to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.
Wyatt Bonjiovanni's power-play goal from the left circle 4:53 provided the winner for the Moose, who take a two-games-to-one series advantage with game four set for Friday night.
Luke Evangelista and Kevin Gravel scored the goals for the Admirals, while Yaroslav Askarov stopped 27 shots in net for the team.
The Moose got on the board first as Alex Limoges skated alone in on Askarov and lifted a backhand past his outstretched pad just 2:49 into the game.
Evangelista tied things up at on at the 16:06 mark of the first. The play started when Zach Sanford grabbed the puck off boards and fed Kiefer Sherwood at the middle of the Moose blueline. Sherwood took a shot that Evangelista deflected over the shoulder of Moose goalie Oskari Salminen.
Manitoba got the lead back when Jeff Malott found the puck in a scrum and pushed it past Askarov at 9:57 of the second.
Once again the Ads battled back to tie the score, this time off the stick of new father Kevin Gravel at 6:10 of the third period. After a scrum in front of the Manitoba net, the puck was pushed by Anthony Angello over to Joakim Kemell, who chipped it over to Gravel in the slot. Gravel paused for a moment before firing the puck by Salminen, setting the stage for overtime.
The Admirals look to keep their season alive when they host game four on Friday night, May 5th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
