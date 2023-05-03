Roadrunners Announce 2023 Opening Night

May 3, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners have announced their 2023 Opening Night at the Tucson Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. MST. The game will be the first chance to see the 2023-2024 Roadrunners on their home ice, with a team introduction set to take place before the opening face-off. The full 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule will be announced in July.

A special Opening Night ticket offer is available at TucsonRoadrunners.com/OpeningNight, with sides section seats available at a 25% discount, good for over $12 in savings. The special offer lasts until May 31, 2023. The Roadrunners have won their first game at the Tucson Arena in each of the last five seasons, including two-straight games by multiple goals.

Tucson hosted the Bakersfield Condors to open the 2022-2023 home slate on October 22, 2022, and came away with a 5-3 win. In that game, forward Adam Cracknell lit the lamp 57 seconds into his first home outing with Tucson before the Roadrunners put up a four-goal second period with three power-play goals.

Countdown To 2023-2024

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-2024 season are available now at TucsonRoadrunners.com/MembersOnly. Memberships start at just $14 per-game, and include: an annual gift, exclusive player events, discounted pricing and playoff priority for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. In addition, groups of 10 of more can place a $50 deposit today for discounted tickets, two complimentary Opening Night tickets, and priority access to choose their game date and experiences at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Groups.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.