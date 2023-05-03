Checkers Extend Series with 2-1 Win in Hershey

The Checkers kept their playoff run alive on Wednesday, gutting out a 2-1 win over Hershey in Game 3 to extend the Atlantic Division Semifinal series.

Charlotte came out hot in the first period, but neither side would cede many opportunities to their opponent . The opening tally didn't come until two minutes into the middle frame when Sam Anas converted on an odd-man rush, seizing the lead for the home team.

Facing down elimination, the Checkers wouldn't roll over, however. In the back half of the period Cory Conacher scooped up a Hershey turnover at center ice and bolted in on a breakaway, picking a corner and evening the score at one. With some momentum on their side the visitors continued to push, and less than five minutes later Aleksi Heponiemi caught a long stretch pass from Johnny Ludvig behind the defense and ripped a similar snipe past Hershey netminder Hunter Shepard to claim the lead for Charlotte heading into the second intermission.

Things tightened back up again in the third, and the Bears pushed hard for the equalizer - outshooting the Checkers 9-1 and earning three power plays in the frame - but Charlotte stood its ground. Mack Guzda came up big down the stretch and finished with 21 saves on 22 shots, backstopping his squad to a crucial victory and pushing the series to a Game 4.

