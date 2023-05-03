Game Day - Game 3 Calgary at Abbotsford

It's Game Day!

The Wranglers are in Abbotsford to face the Canucks in Game 3 and - with a 2-0 series lead - can punch their ticket to the Pacific Division finals with a win on Wednesday night.

Overtime was required in both games one and two in Calgary, which is a good indicator of just how close this series has been, and how tight it will be moving forward. The games have been physical and emotional, while the goaltending has been solid on both sides.

The Wranglers are fresh off a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday night, with Matthew Phillips scoring the OT winner.

Head-2-Head: CGY Leads Series 2-0

ROUND 2 RESULTS:

Game 1 - April 26 - CGY W/OT, 3-2

Game 2 - April 28 - CGY W/OT, 4-3

REGULAR SEASON:

AWAY: Abbotsford Canucks (40-25-3-4) (87 Pts. - 4th in Pacific)

HOME: Calgary Wranglers (51-17-3-1) (106 Pts. - 1st in Pacific, 1st in AHL)

"We definitely have more to give."

Keep an eye on Dryden Hunt tonight.

Hunt has two goals in his last two playoff contests and has scored goals in each of his last four games, all against Abbotsford. He says the focus is on staying disciplined and expects another tough test against the Canucks in Game 3.

"Every game you want to build off it," Hunt explained. "Two overtime games could have gone either way. We definitely have more to give, it's hard to play in that arena ... we'll be ready."

Leading the Charge - Phillips put together an inspiring performance in Game 2, battling through a physically charged affair- eventually setting up the tying-marker and scoring the overtime winner. Phillips led the Wranglers with 76 points (36g, 40a) in 66 games during the regular season, with a league-best 15 game-winning goals and added 10 powerplay tallies.

Feelin' It - Nick DeSimone notched three assists in Game 2, factoring in on the last three goals the Wranglers scored during their comeback victory. He leads the team in postseason scoring with four points (4a) in two games.

A Familiar Barn - Wednesday's tilt will be Calgary's seventh trip to the Abbotsford Centre this season posting a 4-2-0 record in six visits during the regular season.

