Fireworks Added on August 8, Game Times Changed for September 11-12

The Albuquerque Isotopes have announced the addition of a Fireworks Show in August and two game time changes during the season's final homestand in September.

Sunday, August 8 will now feature a Postgame Fireworks Show to go along with a Scarf Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Gonstead Physical Medicine. Game time is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The first of two game time changes is Saturday, September 11. The game will now begin at 12:05 p.m., a change necessitated by that evening's UNM Football game vs. New Mexico State. The contest was originally scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. start. Hats will be given out to the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of AARP.

The second game time change will be on Sunday, September 12. This game will now begin at 5:05 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 1:35 p.m. start time. As part of Fan Appreciation Weekend, presented by presented by Floor & Décor, the previous evening's planned Fireworks Show will now follow the September 12 game. In addition, the first 2,000 fans ages 21 and older will receive an Isotopes Short Sleeve Hoodie, courtesy of Modelo Especial.

Tickets for July 1-20 are on sale now and can be purchased at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or the RGCU Field at Isotopes Park Box Office. Announcements about future on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

