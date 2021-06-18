Bees Open Road Trip with Big Win

The Salt Lake Bees opened up a road trip in Sacramento with a 9-4 win over the River Cats on Monday night. Salt Lake took control early with a four run second inning. Michael Stefanic and Anthony Bemboom started it off with back to back doubles for a 1-0 lead. One out later, Preston Palmeiro, Jo Adell and Matt Thaiss all walked with Bemboom scoring to make it 2-0. Jack Mayfield was hit by a pitch to bring home another run with the final run coming home on a wild pitch.

Felix Pena (3-1) picked up the win with two scoreless innings in relief of starter Dillon Peters, who went four innings and allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Jake Gatewood led the Bees with two hits, including his ninth home run of the season, and two runs batted in, while Adell added two hits and one RBI. Thaiss chipped in a pair of RBI and Bemboom and Palmeiro each contributed two hits and one run batted in. With the win, the Bees are now 8-4 on the road this season.

