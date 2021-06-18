River Cats drop 5th straight in return home

West Sacramento, CA. - The Sacramento River Cats could not overcome an early 5-0 deficit, falling to the visiting Salt Lake Bees on a scorching Thursday night.

In addition to the 104-degree first pitch temperature, the River Cats walked seven and committed three errors, two by first baseman Joe McCarthy.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (0-1) battled through his third rehab start, exiting after 50 pitches with four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 1.1 innings.

McCarthy provided the fireworks offensively, matching the River Cats' best hitting streak as an affiliate of the Giants with a towering solo home run to right field in the third inning. The lefty's 18-game mark tied infielder Kelby Tomlinson's 2018 streak. McCarthy added an RBI double in the ninth to finish the day 2-for-5.

Despite three defensive mishaps, the River Cats made a few highlight plays in the field. Left fielder Jaylin Davis made two leaping catches at the wall, one robbing a home run.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir (1-0, 2.84 ERA) makes his return to Sacramento, taking on Salt Lake righty Jake Buchanan (1-3, 8.86 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Friday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Sacramento scored its second run in the seventh when catcher Chadwick Tromp singled, advanced to third on an Arismendy Alcántara double, and scored on center fielder Braden Bishop's RBI groundout.

Prior to McCarthy's ninth inning RBI, Alcántara scored all the way from first base when right fielder Scott Schebler misplayed the ball on Bryce Johnson's single. Johnson would then score on McCarthy's double to make it 9-4.

