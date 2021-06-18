Aces Notes

For a franchise-record fourth straight game, Reno has racked up 10 or more runs against its opposition after downing the Albuquerque Isotopes, 14-4, at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday evening.

Josh VanMeter homered twice for the second time in three contests, smashing solo shots in the first and seventh innings. The 26-year-old rides a seven-game hitting streak into today's contest, batting .500 with 13 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Andrew Young smacked the team's fourth grand slam of the season, tallying half of the runs scored in Reno's eight-run eighth.

Henry Ramos legged out the club's 12th triple of the year, driving in Drew Ellis and Matt Lipka.

Hot Baseball Summer:

Through 14 games in June, Reno is the hottest team in all of baseball. Blake Lalli's team is leading all squads with a .336 batting average at the dish, 132 runs scored and 176 hits.

The Aces' batting average is 27 points ahead of the second-place Sacramento River Cats with a .309 average.

The team's 132 runs are also 27 tallies ahead of the second-best mark set by the Omaha Storm Chasers (109).

Reno enters today's contest on a four-game winning streak, having outscored its opponents, 66-31, over that stretch.

Since its June 13 game against Las Vegas, the Biggest Little City's team is slashing .434/.507/.806 with 76 hits, 33 of which have gone for extra bases.

With 10 or more runs in tonight's contest, the Aces could become just the fifth team in Triple-A since 2005 to score double-digit runs in five straight games. Only one club, the Tigres De La Angelopolis of the Mexican League, has accomplished the feat in six consecutive matches.

Late-Inning Payback

The Aces are the scariest squad after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .348 batting average, 155 hits and 29 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 74 points ahead of Durham's second-place mark of .274.

With its Minor League-leading 122 runs scored in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 32 more runs than second-place Lake Elsinore Storm with 90.

Furthermore, 10 active Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average of over .300 in the seventh or later. Beer and Lipka lead the pack with 15 hits, while Bryan Holaday has knocked in a team-best 11 RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .311 batting average and 110 runs scored, while also being one of two teams (Lake Elsinore Storm) to score 100 or more runs when behind.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces lead the Minors with a .358 batting average, 58 hits and 46 runs scored.

Lalli's squad has crossed the plate 36 times and is hitting .360 in the ninth inning alone, the highest marks in all of professional baseball.

Shake, Rattle and Roll:

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, either tying the game or taking a commanding lead on 11 occasions this season.

Reno boasts an 8-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

Blake Lalli's club erased its second six-run deficit of the season, rallying from an 11-run third inning to come from behind and defeat the Aviators, 21-16.

Reno trailed by three runs early on June 10 against Las Vegas before tying the game and winning, 7-5.

During the team's 12-game homestand on May 27-June 8, Reno rallied to three walk-off wins off the bats of Drew Ellis, Bryan Holaday and Matt Lipka.

Show Up and Show Off:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, serving as the only team in professional baseball with a team batting average of over .300 with a .308 mark at the dish. The team's average at the dish sits 24 points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.284).

Ten active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, and seven have also registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Reno ranks atop the Triple-A leaderboard with 290 runs scored, 50 tallies ahead of the Aviators' second-place mark of 240.

