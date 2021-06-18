Raleigh Homers, Extends Hitting Streak as Rainiers Outslug Aviators for Fifth Straight Victory

LAS VEGAS, NV - Cal Raleigh extended his career-long hitting streak to 23 games and hit one of Tacoma's four home runs on Thursday at Las Vegas Ballpark, as the Rainiers outdueled the Las Vegas Aviators, 11-7. Tacoma's fifth straight victory ties a season-long streak.

Raleigh singled in the 1st inning to lengthen his streak and scored one batter later when right fielder Dillon Thomas blasted a two-run home run for a 2-0 lead. The catcher's hitting streak is three shy of tying a franchise record of 26 games, set by Tacoma Giants outfielder Rex Johnston in 1965 and tied by Rainiers infielder Chad Akers in 1999.

In the 2nd inning, the Rainiers (20-15) tacked on three more runs, starting with a two-run home run from third baseman Jantzen Witte that brought home first baseman José Marmolejos. A sacrifice fly by left fielder Jarred Kelenic that scored center fielder Luis Liberato pushed the early lead to five.

Las Vegas (18-19) evened the score with a run in the 2nd inning and four runs in the 3rd against left-hander Ian McKinney. Thursday was McKinney's Triple-A debut after being transferred from Double-A Arkansas, where he is the reigning Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week for June 7-13 and Pitcher of the Month in May.

On Thursday, McKinney logged 2 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three Aviators.

The Rainiers regained the lead when shortstop Donovan Walton doubled home Kelenic in the 4th inning. Raleigh gave Tacoma separation with a two-run home run that scored Walton, pushing the lead to three.

In the 5th inning, Las Vegas reliever J.B. Wendelken walked two Rainiers and hit a batter to load the bases. Liberato lifted a sacrifice fly to score designated hitter Eric Filia for a 9-5 advantage.

Kelenic crushed his fifth home run with Tacoma to right field in the 7th inning, a two-run shot that scored second baseman Jack Reinheimer.

Tacoma left-hander Aaron Fletcher (2-0) gave up Las Vegas' last two runs in the 5th inning but earned the win after pitching 2 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Taylor Guerrieri pitched the 6th and 7th innings with no runs allowed and three strikeouts. Righty Keynan Middleton added a scoreless inning in the 8th inning and Justin Grimm closed the door with a scoreless 9th inning.

The Rainiers and Aviators will continue their six-game series on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT.

