Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 27 vs. Hagerstown (Game 102)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Justin Lasko transferred from Columbia to short-season A Brooklyn

- RHP Jose Moreno activated from Columbia's Injured List

Columbia Fireflies (15-20, 39-62) vs. Hagerstown Suns (15-19, 45-59)

RHP Jaison Vilera (1-3, 9.31) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-0, -)

Sat., July 27, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 102

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia fell behind early and never fully recovered on Friday. The Fireflies dropped the series opener to Hagerstown, 7-3. Jose Medina and Carlos Sanchez - who hit back to back in the order - both collected a pair of hits.

MEDINA'S MASHING: Medina now has five multi-hit games over his last eight. He's also reached safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

MEDINA'S MASHING, Pt. II: The outfielder is hitting .361 (13-for-36) over his last 10 games (since July 16) with six runs scored, three doubles, four homers and seven RBI. His four homers are the most in the SAL since July 16.

MEDINA'S MASHING, Pt. III: Medina is deserving of a whole trilogy in today's edition of the game notes. Medina has been consistently red-hot since his return to the Fireflies roster. Medina started the year with Columbia and batted just .185 over 20 games (he was transferred off the roster on May 10). Since rejoining the Fireflies on July 9, the Dominican has hit .298 (15 GP) and because of this stretch, has raised his overall average to .232.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: Ronny Mauricio leads off on Saturday against the Suns. He's sixth in the South Atlantic League with 102 hits. The Mets prospect is on pace for 138 hits this season with Columbia, which would smash the single-season record of 111 set by J.C. Rodriguez in 2016.

HERE COMES THE SUN(S): The Fireflies welcome the Hagerstown Suns to Segra Park this weekend. This is Columbia's first series against the Washington Nationals affiliate in 2019. The Fireflies had a 7-5 record against Hagerstown in 2018, and are 11-12 against the Suns all time.

THE OTHER GUYS: Hagerstown has been a Nationals affiliate since 2007. This season, six Nationals prospects are on the Suns roster, including Washington's first round draft choice (17th overall) from last month, Jackson Rutledge (who is expected to start today):

3. RHP, Jackson Rutledge 11. LHP, Matt Cronin

7. 1B, Drew Mendoza 14. RHP, Reid Schaller

10. C, Israel Pineda 18. RHP, Joan Adon

AROUND THE FARM: A bevy of former Fireflies led the double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 6-0 win over Bowie on Friday. Mets top prospect Andres Gimenez went yard while David Thompson, Pat Mazeika, Luis Carpio and Mike Paez all collected hits. Harol Gonzalez posted 7 shut-out innings. The 24-year-old has been brilliant this year in Binghamton: 6-4 (16 GS), 3.14 ERA.

