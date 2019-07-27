Suns Bats Pick-Up Rutledge in Shortened Debut

July 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C - Hagerstown rallied in the middle innings to surmount the Columbia Fireflies 8-4 at Segra Park Saturday evening.

The Suns (46-59, 16-19) scored four runs in the sixth to hop over Columbia (39-63,15-21) after entering the inning tied 4-4. Cole Daily walked and Tyler Cropley singled to set the table for Armond Upshaw, who knocked a two-run single to right to put the Suns in front 6-4. Upshaw stole third and came around on a throwing error from catcher Carlos Sanchez.

The final run of the frame came off the bat of Drew Mendoza who drove in Justin Connell with a single off Conner O'Neil (L, 1-1). The first baseman now has six RBI in the two games Hagerstown has played against Columbia.

The Suns started their scoring in the fourth inning. Kyle Marinconz broke through, lacing a double up the middle to score Connell and Jacob Rhinesmith. He would later score on a wild pitch to draw Hagerstown within one.

The next inning, Rhinesmith came up to the plate with the bases juiced and was plunked by a pitch to bring Upshaw home to knot the game up 4-4.

Jackson Rutledge's South Atlantic League debut wasn't what he hoped it would be. The big righty struggled in the early frames, giving up four runs, three of which were earned in 3.1 innings of work. The bats would pick him up, along with Chandler Day (W, 3-3) who spun 3.2 innings of scoreless relief before handing the ball to Matt Cronin who made it through the eighth and Jacob Howell who finished the game without allowing a run.

Tomorrow, the Suns go back at it with the Fireflies at 5:05 p.m. Hagerstown sends LHP Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2, 3.63 ERA) to the mound, while Columbia counters with RHP Christian James (3-8, 4.38 ERA).

After the seven-game roadtrip, the Suns return to Municipal Stadium for a seven-game homestand against the Braves and Fireflies July 31-August 6. The stretch is filled with plenty of promotions including Bark in the Park, Thirsty Thursday, a Juan Soto Bobblehead giveaway, Sunday Funday and Summer Camp Day. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.