Anchia Goes Deep as Comeback Falls Short Saturday

July 27, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





ROME, Ga. - Jake Anchia drilled a three-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning, but West Virginia's comeback effort came up just short in an 8-6 loss to the Rome Braves Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium.

The Power (16-20, 53-53) spurred their comeback in the seventh when Ryan Ramiz led off the frame with a base hit against Luis Mora. Ramiz moved to second on a wild pitch before Matt Sanders pushed him to third with a groundout to second. Mora then uncorked a second wild pitch that plated Ramiz and closed the deficit to 8-3. Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Honeyman worked back-to-back walks to put runners at first and second with one down, but Mora buckled down to retire Austin Shenton on a fly out. Anchia then stepped in and cranked a laser beam homer to left, his 12th of the season, to pull West Virginia within two at 8-6.

Unfortunately, that was as close as the Power would get, as SAL All-Star Jose Montilla (S,3) stepped in for Mora and tossed the final 2.1 innings without allowing a run to pick up his third save in six tries.

Rome (19-17, 49-56) got to Ryne Inman (7-7) in the opening frame, notching two runs on Shea Langeliers' two-run double for a 2-0 lead. Inman settled down after that, retiring 10 of the 11 batters he faced from the final out in the first through the fourth inning.

However, the Braves struck again in the fifth, as the first three batters reached on a fielding error, a double and a single before Inman was lifted for Benjamin Onyshko. Langeliers greeted Onyshko with a base hit to right, bringing in Drew Campbell to make it 4-1 Rome. Onyshko then struck out Greg Cullen and Griffin Benson, but Ricardo Rodriguez and Jose Bermudez managed a pair of two-out, run-scoring knocks to finish off a five-run fifth and vault the Braves to a 7-1 cushion.

Mike Salvatore took one of those runs back in the sixth, slicing an RBI single to center off Ryan Shetter (3-2) to bring West Virginia within five again. Langeliers quickly answered for the Braves in the bottom of the frame, though, tallying his fourth RBI of the night on a base hit to center that extended Rome's lead to 8-2.

In the loss, Elias Espino turned in two hitless innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts.

The Power continues their four-game series against the Rome Braves Sunday afternoon at State Mutual Stadium, with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. RHP Devin Sweet (4-4, 3.27 ERA) toes the rubber for West Virginia, while Rome goes with Odalvi Javier (3-6, 3.39 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 1:40 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power returns to Appalachian Power Park on July 31 for another seven-game homestand that welcomes the Rome Braves and Greensboro Grasshoppers to town. Some highlights of the homestand include Purple Power Night on Wednesday, July 31, CAMC Night on Friday, August 2, and Back to School Night on Saturday, August 3. The Power will sport special 'Hot Shot' jerseys on Friday that will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the CAMC Foundation and benefiting local causes in the Kanawha Valley. Saturday, the first 1,000 fans can receive a limited edition backpack as a part of Back to School Night, presented by Todd Judy Ford. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.