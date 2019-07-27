Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

The Hagerstown Suns continue their four game series with the Columbia Fireflies tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Segra Park. The Suns toss righty Jackson Rutledge, who is making his South Atlantic League debut tonight, while Columbia counters with RHP Jason Vilera (1-3, 9.31 ERA).

MENDOZA DRIVES IN FIVE IN 7-3 WIN: Drew Mendoza drove in a career-high five runs to pace Hagerstown to a 7-3 victory over the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park Friday night. The Florida State-product started his stretch by singling home Jackson Cluff to break the scoreless tie in the first. After that, he launched his first homer in the third inning to plate Justin Connell and put the Suns (45-59, 15-19) in front 3-1. He drove in his final two RBI in the fourth with a bases loaded base knock that ushered in Armond Upshaw and Cluff. Mendoza is the first Suns player to have five RBI in a game since Upshaw accomplished the feat June 21 at Rome. Most of the damage for the Suns came against Columbia's (39-62, 15-20) starter Daison Acosta (L, 2-2). The righty was yanked after Mendoza's two RBI single and gave up six runs in 3.2 innings of work. Hagerstown's starter, Joan Adon (W, 9-3) was solid through the first three innings, allowing just one run, but exited the game after five, three-run innings.

MAMBO NUMBER FIVE: Drew Mendoza became the second Suns player this season to drive in five RBI in a single game yesterday. The other was Armond Upshaw who drove in a handful at Rome June 21. In addition to driving in the five runs, Mendoza also cranked his first professional baseball homer in the fourth innning. The Florida State-product now has 12 RBI this season.

ALL I DO IS WIN-WIN: Joan Adon won his team-leading ninth game last night. The last Suns player to have 10 or more wins in a single season while donning a Suns uniform was McKenzie Mills, who accomplished the feat in 2017. Adon has now earned a win in three consecutive starts for the first time this season. The righty is tied with Rome's Alan Rangel for the second-most wins in the South Atlantic League this season, trailing just Osvaldo Bido , who has 11 for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

FIRING BLANKS: The Suns used three pitchers, Reid Schaller, Ryan Williamson and Jacob Howell, to throw their fourth shutout of the season and their second in the month of July. Schaller became the first Suns starter to start multiple shutouts for Hagerstown this season. The four shutouts rank second amongst Washington Nationals affiliates, behind the Harrisburg Senators, who after last night's 1-0 win in the 10th at Portland, have seven this season. Delmarva paces the South Atlantic League with 14 shutouts this season.

IN THE VANN, AWAY FROM HOME: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 14 runners in 12 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (93%) on the basepaths. On average, Suns relievers strand 66% of inherited runners, the next-closest mark to Vann came from Aaron Fletcher, who stranded five of six inherited runners. Earlier this week, Fletcher, another lefty, made his Eastern-League debut with the Harrisburg Senators.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued last night. The Oklahaoma-product produced his third quality start in four appearances in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.23, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. His last start against Rome may have been his most effective start of the season. It was his seventh quality start of the season and he went six, shutout frames in his longest scoreless venture of the year. The righty also fanned six batters, the most he has had in a single game since June 30 vs Delmarva.

