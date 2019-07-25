Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 25 V. Augusta (Game 100)

July 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Jared Biddy transferred from Columbia to short-season A Brooklyn

- RHP Alec Kisena transferred to Columbia from advanced-A St. Lucie

Columbia Fireflies (15-18, 39-60) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (18-15, 54-47)

RHP Jose Butto (4-8, 3.70) vs. RHP Trenton Toplikar (1-1, 3.72 ERA)

Thurs., July 25, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 100

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Ronny Mauricio notched another multi-hit game on Wednesday night, although the Fireflies dropped the middle game of the series to Augusta, 5-0. This was Mauricio's 25th multi-hit game of the season.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: Ronny Mauricio is now sixth in the South Atlantic League with 101 hits. The Mets prospect is on pace for 138 hits this season with Columbia, which would smash the single-season record of 111 set by J.C. Rodriguez in 2016.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: With a win tonight against Augusta, the Fireflies would be just two games out of first place with 36 games remaining in the season. The GreenJackets will be at least tied for first at the end of the night win or lose.

FAMILIAR FOE: Columbia is 6-6 vs. Augusta this season with all games outside of Wednesday's decided by three runs or fewer. The season series has been extraordinarily close with the Fireflies scoring 34 totals runs to Augusta's 36. Over the last two seasons, Columbia is 19-18 against the GreenJackets, 25 of the 37 games have been decided by three runs or fewer and Augusta holds a slim total run advantage over the Fireflies, 124-118.

NIGHT AND DAY: Shervyen Newton has seen an immense improvement hitting the baseball in the second half of the season. The Mets prospect posted a .195 average in 45 first-half games and has hit .254 in 30 second-half games. He's also homered four times which is double what he hit before the all-star break.

ROSTER MOVE: Reliever Jared Biddy, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of work in Wednesday's game, has been transferred back to the Brooklyn Cyclones. In his place, the Mets have transferred right-hander Alec Kisena back to the Fireflies roster from advanced-A St. Lucie. Kisena had logged 4.1 frames of shut-out ball while pitching for the St. Lucie Mets the last week. In 16 appearances with Columbia from April 28-July 1, the Seattle native went 1-2 with a 4.65 ERA.

THE BOUNCE BACK KID: Ronny Mauricio leads off again on Thursday night against Augusta. The 18-year-old Mets prospect has the best batting average on the team in games following a loss (.332).

AND THAT'S NOT ALL: Mauricio has the best batting average on the team on Thursdays this season (.300).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.