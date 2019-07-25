Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Suns close out their three-game series with Rome tonight at State Mutual Stadium at 7:00 p.m. RHP Joan Adon (8-3, 4.20 ERA) will get the ball in the rubber match for Hagerstown, while Rome selects righty Alan Rangel (9-5, 4.70 ERA) to toe the rubber.

OFFENSE STARTS EARLY, IRVIN SHUTS DOWN BRAVES: Jake Irvin spun six scoreless innings and the offense started early in the Suns 6-1 win over the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium Wednesday evening. Irvin (W, 6-7) fanned six batters while allowing just four hits in the victory. The righty twirled his seventh quality start of the season for the Suns (43-59, 13-19). The former Sooner got backed-up by some early offense from Hagerstown, beginning in the top of the second frame. With the bases loaded and one retired, Armond Upshaw drilled a single to left to score Kyle Marinconz and Cole Daily. The runs did not stop there though. After a Jacob Rhinesmith single and stolen bag, Marinconz reached safely on a throwing error and Rhinesmith was able to burn all the way home to give Hagerstown a 3-0 lead over the Braves (47-55, 17-16).

MULTI-HIT MADNESS: After four Suns players turned in multi-hit games last night, Hagerstown has now totaled 201 multi-hit games this season. Of those 201 multi-hit games, 164 have been two-hit contests, including all four from last night. Jacob Rhinesmith leads the way with 25 multi-hit showcases this season, but Justin Connell and Kyle Marinconz have also totaled more than 20 on the season.

IN THE VANN, AWAY FROM HOME: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 14 runners in 12 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (93%) on the basepaths. On average, Suns relievers strand 66% of inherited runners, the next-closest mark to Vann came from Aaron Fletcher, who stranded five of six inherited runners. Earlier this week, Fletcher, another lefty, made his Eastern-League debut with the Harrisburg Senators.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued last night. The Oklahaoma-product produced his third quality start in four appearances in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.23, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. His last start against Rome may have been his most effective start of the season. It was his seventh quality start of the season and he went six, shutout frames in his longest scoreless venture of the year. The righty also fanned six batters, the most he has had in a single game since June 30 vs Delmarva.

WRECKING RHINO: Jacob Rhinesmith capped off his third four-hit game of the season last night with his eighth homer of the season. The outfielder has hit seven of his eight homers in his 30 games played in the second half. In the first half he had one homer in 242 at-bats, but in the second half he is averaging one long ball in every 16.3 chances at the plate.

MULTI-BAG MENDOZA: Hagerstown's first baseman hit his sixth double in 15 games Thursday. To put that in perpective, Justin Connell has the second-most doubles on the team this season, slashing 16 in 79 games. If Drew Mendoza were to maintain this clip for that period of time, he would hit 32 doubles in just under 80 games, which would give him the most doubles on the Suns. The Florida State-product now has a .403 on-base percentage to compliment his 25 total bases in 17 games. If that weren't enough, he is also riding a season-high 10-game hitting streak. The streak is good for Hagerstown's second-longest hitting streak of the year, behind Gilbert Lara's 19-game streak. Including two from Mendoza, the Suns have just 12 hitting streaks that have spanned six games or more this season.

