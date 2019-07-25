Pivotal Series Win Eludes Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC - Thursday night was a critical rubber game of the series between Columbia and Augusta. The Fireflies used some late momentum to attempt a rally but ultimately dropped the finale, 4-3.

Columbia (15-19, 39-61) did hit two more homers on Thursday but finished with just four hits. Augusta (19-15, 55-47) held the Fireflies to just 10 hits in the three games. The four on Thursday was the highest total for the series.

Homers were soaring left and right in the early innings. The GreenJackets blasted the first of the evening in the top of the second against starter Jose Butto (L, 4-9). Frankie Tostado and Jacob Gonzalez started the inning off with a walk and single respectively. Then Jose Layer cleared the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the season. The Fireflies were in an early 3-0 hole.

Butto, meanwhile, would bounce back and go on to retire 11 of the next 12 hitters after the home run and Columbia would quickly punch back in the home second. Jose Medina crushed his fourth homer this week out to left. The outfielder went yard three times during the most recent weekend series in Greenville and after two homer-less nights, Medina hit one out in his first at-bat on Thursday.

Then in the third, Walter Rasquin led off with a home run beyond the left-field wall. It was Rasquin's second of the season and the Fireflies were within one.

GreenJackets starter Trenton Toplikar (W, 2-1) settled down after that. The right-hander surrendered just one hit the rest of the way. Toplikar wound up hurling six innings.

Columbia later found itself down 4-2 entering the bottom of the eighth. The Fireflies scratched a run across the board to put some pressure on the visitors. Mark Vientos launched a two-out pitch to left field. The ball carried well to the warning track but left fielder Ismael Munguia flat out dropped the fly ball. Chase Chambers was then hit by new reliever Sandro Cabrera (S, 3). Two men were on for Medina.

He ripped a base hit through the right side of the diamond, bringing in Vientos and pushing the pinch-runner Brian Sharp to third. Hayden Senger then flew out to center to end the inning.

Cabrera retired the side in order in the ninth to clinch the series win for Augusta.

A couple of Fireflies relievers proved reliable tonight. Danny Hrbek and Cole Gordon combined for 3.1 scoreless frames. The duo struck out six and didn't walk anyone.

Friday brings a new series and new team to Segra Park. For the first time this season, the Fireflies battle the Nationals-affiliated Hagerstown Suns. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET. Righty Daison Acosta (1-1, 2.51) is set to face Suns right-hander Joan Adon (8-3, 4.20). You can tune into the action at MiLB.TV.

On Friday night, fans are in for a real treat. It's Superhero Night at Segra Park and the first 1,000 fans receive a MARVEL Black Panther Bobblehead.

