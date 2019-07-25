'Dads Fall 3-2 to Power in Close Contest

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads dropped the series finale against the West Virginia Power 3-2 on Thursday night. With wins in the first two contests, the 'Dads still got the series win.

The Crawdads jumped ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the second. Pedro Gonzalez started off the inning with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and took third on a balk. Matt Whatley hit a sacrifice fly that brought Gonzalez in for the first run of the game.

The 'Dads made it a two-run game in the bottom of the third with another run. Josh Jung doubled to lead off the third inning. Jax Biggers laid down a bunt to third that the fielder threw away, allowing Jung to score.

West Virginia tied the game up with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning as the 'Dads misplayed a ball in the outfield.

The Power took a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning with a solo homerun.

The 'Dads got the tying run on base in the ninth but were unable to bring him in to score.

The Crawdads kick off a four-game series against the Asheville Tourists tomorrow night. It is also Wild West Night and the 'Dads will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off via the Live Source app. Bidding is now open for all jerseys and will run through the first pitch of the seventh inning. Following the game, there will be a post-game fireworks show presented by Sharp Business Systems, PDQ, and Big Dawg 92.1.

