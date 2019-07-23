Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: July 23 vs. Augusta (Game 98)

July 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Nelson Leon transferred from Columbia to short-season A Brooklyn

- RHPs Justin Lasko and Jared Biddy transferred to Columbia from short-season A Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (14-17, 38-59) vs. Augusta GreenJackets (17-14, 53-46)

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (2-8. 4.54) vs. RHP Logan Webb (1-0, 0.00)

Tues., July 23, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 98

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia dropped the series to Greenville with a 16-5 loss on Sunday. The disappointing defeat was not without some positive takeaways, however. Chase Chambers homered for the first time in over two months (May 19th @ Rome). Brian Sharp recorded his second three-hit game of the season. Additionally, Jose Medina went yard for the third time in his last four games.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Columbia welcomes the Southern Division leaders to Segra Park on Tuesday. The Fireflies trail the GreenJackets by three games in the standings, and can draw even with Augusta with a series sweep.

FAMILIAR FOE: Columbia is 5-5 vs. Augusta this season with all games decided by three runs or fewer. The season series has been extraordinarily close with the Fireflies scoring 32 totals runs to Augusta's 30. Over the last two seasons, Columbia is 18-17 against the GreenJackets, 24 of the 35 games have been decided by three runs or fewer and Augusta holds a slim total run advantage over the Fireflies, 118-116.

MEDINA'S MASHING: Jose Medina is having his best stretch at the plate this season. Not only has the outfielder hit safely in six straight games, but he's also tallied three multi-hit games over that stretch. He's recorded three doubles, three homers and four RBI over his last six games as well.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: Ronny Mauricio collected three more hits on Saturday in Greenville, including a double. The shortstop has five hits against the Drive in two games and has also scored four runs. Mauricio is fifth in the South Atlantic League with 99 hits. The Mets prospect is on pace for *137 hits this season with Columbia, which would smash the single-season record of 111 set by J.C. Rodriguez in 2016.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS, Pt. II: Mauricio leads the team with 24 multi-hit games. Saturday was his fourth three-hit game of the year.

GOING DEEP: The Fireflies have homered in six of the last eight games. In fact, Columbia has totaled nine in those eight games:

FIREFLIES HOMERS THIS WEEK

July 21 @ Greenville - Jose Medina and Chase Chambers

July 19 @ Greenville - Jose Medina

July 18 @ Greenville - Jose Medina

July 17 @ West Virginia - Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton

July 16 @ West Virginia - Shervyen Newton

July 14 vs. Charleston - Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.