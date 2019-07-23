'Birds-Drive Opener Rained Out

July 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, MD - Due to inclement weather across the Eastern Shore, Tuesday night's Delmarva Shorebirds-Greenville Drive game has been postponed.

The teams will make the game up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, July 24. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00. Game 2 will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will last seven innings.

The scheduled pitching matchup for Game 1 on Wednesday features Delmarva's Hector Guance (7-3, 3.79) and Greenville's Kevin Biondic (4-2, 3.30). Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is a Silver Sluggers Game presented by Peninsula Home Care, and the first 1,000 fans of all ages through the gates can play Baseball Bingo. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch app begins at 5:20 with Will DeBoer and Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.