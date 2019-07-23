2019 Fireflies Homestand Highlights - July 23-29
July 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
July 23-29 at Segra Park
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:05pm vs. Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants)
- Supercuts $2 Tuesday
If the team scores 2 runs fans receive $2.00 off a haircut. If the team scores 4, fans get $4.00 off
$2 hot dogs, popcorn, and fountain drinks. $2 off Sweetwater draft at the Sweetwater Bar
- Community Organization of the Game: Midlands Foundation for Foster Children
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:05pm vs. Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants)
- Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday
Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:05pm vs. Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants)
- First Responders Night
- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday ™
$1 Bud Light on the Centerfield Concourse
1/2 priced draft and fountain drinks
- Community Organization of the Game: Richland County Parks and Recreation Commission
Friday, July 26, 2019 7:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)
- MARVEL Super Hero™ Night
Giveaway: MARVEL Black Panther Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans)
- BlueCross BlueShield #LiveFearlessSC Friday
Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)
- Christmas in July featuring a visit from Santa!
Christmas in July Jersey Auction with proceeds benefitting Salvation Army
- Fireworks
- Community Organization of the Game: Salvation Army of the Midlands
Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)
- Future Scholar 529 Splash Day
- Community Organization of the Game: Pack the Park for Midlands Gives
Monday, July 29, 2019 7:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)
- Kids Eat Free
- Community Organization of the Game: American Red Cross
You can watch all the action on MiLB.TV. All games are broadcast at FirefliesLiveStream.com and the iHeart Radio app.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2019
- 2019 Fireflies Homestand Highlights - July 23-29 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.