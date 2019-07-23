2019 Fireflies Homestand Highlights - July 23-29

July 23-29 at Segra Park

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 7:05pm vs. Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants)

- Supercuts $2 Tuesday

If the team scores 2 runs fans receive $2.00 off a haircut. If the team scores 4, fans get $4.00 off

$2 hot dogs, popcorn, and fountain drinks. $2 off Sweetwater draft at the Sweetwater Bar

- Community Organization of the Game: Midlands Foundation for Foster Children

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 7:05pm vs. Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants)

- Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday

Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:05pm vs. Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants)

- First Responders Night

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday ™

$1 Bud Light on the Centerfield Concourse

1/2 priced draft and fountain drinks

- Community Organization of the Game: Richland County Parks and Recreation Commission

Friday, July 26, 2019 7:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)

- MARVEL Super Hero™ Night

Giveaway: MARVEL Black Panther Bobblehead (first 1,000 fans)

- BlueCross BlueShield #LiveFearlessSC Friday

Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)

- Christmas in July featuring a visit from Santa!

Christmas in July Jersey Auction with proceeds benefitting Salvation Army

- Fireworks

- Community Organization of the Game: Salvation Army of the Midlands

Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)

- Future Scholar 529 Splash Day

- Community Organization of the Game: Pack the Park for Midlands Gives

Monday, July 29, 2019 7:05pm vs. Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals)

- Kids Eat Free

- Community Organization of the Game: American Red Cross

You can watch all the action on MiLB.TV. All games are broadcast at FirefliesLiveStream.com and the iHeart Radio app.

