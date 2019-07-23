Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

July 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Hagerstown Suns begin a three-game series with the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium at 7:00 p.m. RHP Tomas Alastre (3-10, 6.59 ERA) toes the rubber for the Suns, while Rome sends RHP Odalvi Javier (4-5, 2.98 ERA) to the bump.

Game notes attached. Story lines below.

NINTH INNING RALLY SINKS SUNS: The Suns were three outs from victory, but allowed four runs in the ninth and fell to the Hickory Crawdads 5-3 at Municipal Stadium Sunday. Chandler Day (L, 2-3) entered in the ninth looking for his first save of the season with the Suns (42-58, 12-18) leading 3-1. Day was quickly greeted by back-to-back singles, and then Kole Enright delivered a three-run home run to right field to put the Crawdads (61-35, 20-10) on top. Josh Jung added an RBI single later in the frame to extend the lead. Reliever Lucas Jacobsen (W, 1-2) stayed on in the ninth for Hickory and shut the door on the Suns. The lefty allowed a back-to-back two-out singles to Jackson Cluff and Justin Connell, but got the final out to close it out. Jacobsen worked 2.1 scoreless innings overall and struck out three batters. Jackson Stoeckinger worked 5.2 strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out three. The 5.2 innings makes it the longest appearance of the season for the Suns lefty. The only run he allowed was a Jung RBI single in the third. Jacob Howell entered after Stoeckinger and continued to cool off the Crawdads bats on a hot day in Hagerstown. The righty tossed 2.1 scoreless frames while allowing only one hit and striking out one batter. Howell has now thrown 4.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three appearances.

FINDING THE 'CLUFF' GENE: Hagerstown's last two extra inning games have come against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and both have ended in similar fashion. The Suns won and the bat to score the winning run, one at home and one on the road, has been shortstop Jackson Cluff. Prior to the second half--when Cluff joined the team, the Suns were 1-7 in extra inning contests, but have now won back-to-back contests in extras. The BYU-product also launched his first professional homer in the second inning Monday's game.

MARINCONZ'S TERN: Kyle Marinconz has now tallied three hits in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The infielder now has five three-hit games in 2019.

IN THE VANN, AWAY FROM HOME: This season, Christian Vann has inherited 12 runners in 11 games. The 25th-round draftee has stranded all, but one of them (92%) on the basepaths. On average, Suns relievers strand 65% of inherited runners, the next-closest mark to Vann came from Aaron Fletcher, who stranded five of six inherited runners. Earlier this week, Fletcher, another lefty, made his Eastern-League debut with the Harrisburg Senators.

MULTI-BAG MENDOZA: Hagerstown's first baseman hit his sixth double in 15 games Thursday. To put that in perpective, Justin Connell has the second-most doubles on the team this season, slashing 16 in 79 games. If Drew Mendoza were to maintain this clip for that period of time, he would hit 32 doubles in just under 80 games, which would give him the most doubles on the Suns. The Florida State-product now has a .403 on-base percentage to compliment his 25 total bases in 17 games. If that weren't enough, he is also riding a season-high eight-game hitting streak. Including two from Mendoza, the Suns have just 12 hitting streaks that have spanned six games or more this season.

THROWING HIGH HEAT: Thursday, Angel Guillen fanned five batters, good for his third-most of the season. The righty has wrung up 16 hitters in 13.2 innings in July. The Venezuelan now has 66 strikeouts this season, which is the highest of any Suns reliever and the sixth-most amongst any Suns pitcher.

