Claws Hold on for Wild 8-6 Tuesday Win over Charleston
July 23, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release
LAKEWOOD, NJ - Mark Potter closed down a wild series opener at FirstEnergy Park as the BlueClaws topped Charleston 8-6 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Park in a game that featured five lead changes.
Lakewood scored three times in the seventh to come back and take the lead before a 51 minute rain delay. After the delay, Potter got the final six outs to give the BlueClaws (11-19/40-60) a series-opening win over Charleston (13-19/50-52).
Trailing 6-5, the BlueClaws took the lead with three runs off Dustin Lehnen in the bottom of the seventh. Two scored on wild pitches and Malvin Matos added an RBI single for a key insurance run.
The win for Lakewood comes in the first meeting of the series and first of the year against the RiverDogs, who left 14 men on base and went 4-18 with runners in scoring position in the loss.
Lakewood opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI double from Ben Pelletier.
BlueClaws starter Taylor Lehman navigated through four scoreless innings. Despite walking five, he kept the RiverDogs off the scoreboard and left with a 1-0 lead.
Rafi Gonell came on in the fifth inning and gave up hits to the first four batters he faced, including an RBI double from Josh Stowers and a two-run home run to Mickey Gasper. It was Gasper's sixth home run of the season and put the RiverDogs up 3-1.
The BlueClaws got two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, getting two on a pair of RiverDogs errors.
After Charleston took the lead in the sixth, Cole Stobbe launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the BlueClaws back ahead. It was Stobbe's team-leading 10th home run of the year and 23rd of his professional career.
Charleston re-took the lead in the top of the seventh with two runs off Gilmael Troya, going ahead on an RBI single by Caanan Smith.
Luis Garcia had three hits and Malvin Matos had two for the BlueClaws in the win.
Charleston's Caanan Smith had three hits and two walks, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances.
The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Dominic Pipkin (3-3) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Luis Medina (1-8).
