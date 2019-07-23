Legends Win in Walk off Fashion over Intimidators

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 5-4 in walk off fashion on Tuesday night in front of 5,523 fans at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The victory improves the Legends to 51-49 and drops the Intimidators to 44-56.

Reed Rohlman started the scoring off by drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the first inning. Kannapolis responded in the top of the second with a solo shot by Corey Zangari that tied the game, 1-1.

The Legends answered with an RBI single to left field by Chris Hudgins, scoring Jeison Guzman who lined a leadoff double to right centerfield. Lexington held onto the 2-1 lead until Zangari smoked his second home-run of the game over the right field wall in the top of the fifth inning.

The Intimidators took their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh inning, Carlos Quinterio looped an RBI single to right field.

Kannapolis carried the 3-2 lead as the Legends came to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jeison Guzman and Nate Eaton led off with back-to-back doubles to tie the game, 3-3. Eaton then advanced to third on a single by Cole and came home to score on a wild pitch. Lexington led 4-3 after the eighth inning.

Kannapolis would not go away and managed to tie the game courtesy of an RBI groundout by Quinteiro. The Intimidators stranded runners on second and third in the top of the 9th, giving the Legends the opportunity to win it in the bottom of the 9th.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Rubendy Jaquez led off with a double to left centerfield then moved to third on a passed ball. Rudy Martin then hit a chopper to the first basemen that allowed Jaquez to race down the line and score the winning run for the Legends.

Brandon Marklund (2-0) was awarded the win for the Legends tossing 1.0 inning allowing one run on one hit while waking two and striking out one. Lane Ramsey (3-5) received the loss pitching 1.1 innings allowing the winning run to score in the bottom of the ninth.

The Legends will be back in action tomorrow against Kannapolis in Lexington at 12:05. RHP CJ Eldred will make his first start of the season for the Legends and the Intimidators will send RHP.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

