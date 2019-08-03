Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: August 3 at Hagerstown (Game 108)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- RHP Justin Lasko transferred to Columbia from short-season A Brooklyn

Columbia Fireflies (16-25, 40-67) vs. Hagerstown Suns (20-20, 50-60)

RHP Christian James (5-9, 5.33) vs. RHP Jackson Stoeckinger (0-0, 6.08)

Sat., August 3, 2019 - Municipal Stadium (Hagerstown, MD) - First Pitch 6:05 p.m. - Game 108

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies suffered two defeats on Friday night in Kannapolis. First, Columbia dropped Thursday's suspended game, 6-4. The game was suspended due to rain in the third inning with the score tied, 3-3, but the Intimidators sprinted by the Fireflies when the game was completed the following day. The series finale went to Kannapolis as well. After taking a 1-0 lead into the fifth, the home team scored three unanswered runs and wound up defeating Columbia, 3-1.

NICE SERIES: One constant during the week was Mark Vientos' hot hitting. The Mets prospect notched a hit in all three games of the series including a couple extra-base hits. Vientos kicked the series off with his 11th homer of the year on Wednesday. The slugger proceeded to collect two hits in the middle game, including a double, before finishing 1-for-3 at the dish in the finale. The 19-year-old Vientos is hitting .258 with a team-best 11 homers and 53 RBI this season.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS: Ronny Mauricio has 107 hits this season, good for seventh in the South Atlantic League. Mauricio is on pace for 136 hits this year with Columbia, which would smash the single-season record of 111 set by J.C. Rodriguez in 2016.

HE WAS NUMBER ONE: MLB Pipeline (along with Baseball America) has long been the leader in MiLB prospect rankings. It recently re-ranked the Mets' minor-league prospects and Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio is now the top-rated prospect in the Mets system. He's also the 84th-best prospect in all of Minor League Baseball.

JULY LEADERS: Brian Sharp led the Fireflies with a .281 average in the month of July. Mark Vientos led the way with five home runs and 19 RBI. Allan Winans went 6-for-6 in save chances and posted a 1.93 ERA (10 GP).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: Columbia makes its only trip to Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown, Maryland, from Saturday through Tuesday. Municipal Stadium is approximately 500 miles from Segra Park. When it's all said and done, the Fireflies will have logged more than 1,000 miles during the road trip (Columbia to Kannapolis, NC, to Hagerstown and back to Columbia).

WHAT'RE THE FOLKS UP TO?: 2019 All-Star Marcus Stroman makes his debut on Saturday with Columbia's parent club, the New York Mets. The Mets traded two former Fireflies hurlers, Simeon Woods-Richardson and Anthony Kay, to Toronto on July 28 in exchange for the 28-year-old Stroman.

