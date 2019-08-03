Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





Tonight the Suns begin a series with the Columbia Fireflies at Municipal Stadium at 6:05 p.m. The Suns toss RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-0, 8.10 ERA) for the second time this season, while Columbia counters with RHP Christian James (3-8, 4.28 ERA).

SUNS UTILIZE ERRORS TO CLINCH SERIES WIN: The Suns took advantage of three key Rome errors and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Braves at Municipal Stadium Friday. With runners on first and second with one out and the scored tied in the fourth, Nic Perkins hit a chopper to Braves (50-60, 20-21) shortstop Carlos Paraguate . The infielder bobbled the ball and threw to first, but the toss was wide and got away from first baseman Griffin Benson . Jacob Rhinesmith never stopped running from second base and came around to score to give the Suns (50-60, 20-20) the lead. In the eighth inning, the defense hurt Rome again. With two outs and the bases empty, third baseman Brendan Venter booted a ground ball and Israel Pineda to reach. Nic Perkins followed with an RBI double to make it a 4-2 game. With the lead intact, Hagerstown went to the bullpen in the sixth and the releivers did not disappoint. Matt Cronin was the first arm that Patrick Anderson turned to, and the lefty tossed two scoreless frames. Cronin did not allow a hit and struck out four batters. Chandler Day (S, 1) came on in the eighth and was able to finish out the victory with two more scoreless innings. Day loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs, but escaped the jam to secure the series win.

ALL I DO IS WIN-WIN: Joan Adon won his team-leading 10th game last night. The last Suns player to have 10 or more wins in a single season while donning a Suns uniform was McKenzie Mills, who accomplished the feat in 2017. Adon has now earned a win in three consecutive starts for the first time this season. The righty has the second-most wins in the South Atlantic League, trailing just Osvaldo Bido , who has 11 for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

MIGHTY MENDOZA: Infielder Drew Mendoza has been on a tear to start his South Atlantic League career. The Nationals 7th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com has reached safely in 23 of his first 27 games as a member of the Hagerstown Suns. Wednesday night the Florida State-product earned his first four-hit performance of the season, the eighth for the 2019 Hagerstown team. He capped it off with a walk-off single to right in the ninth. Funny enough, the last Sun to have a four-hit game, Armond Upshaw, who did so July 21, also earned his fourth hit of the game with a walk-off single. Mendoza has a .324 batting average to go along with a .418 on-base percentage that has been guided by a gaudy 15 walks in 105 at-bats this season.

CRONIN'S CRAFT: Lefty Matt Cronin has taken the South Atlantic League by storm. The former Razorback has now logged 10 innings with Hagerstown and has allowed just one earned run while holding oppenents to a .188 average. To add to that line, he's fanned 20 batters utilizing a strong fastball, curveball mix. Friday he logged a career-high 2 IP.

BRING IN THE TROOPS: Thursday, Alex Troop spun 4.2 two hit innings while fanning five batters and allowing no walks. After a less-than-ideal start where the lefty gave up four runs in his first 7.1 innings pitched, he has allowed just one run in his last 7.2 innings.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued last night. The Oklahaoma-product produced his fourth quality start in five appearances in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.40, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. He has dazzled in his last two outings against Rome, fanning 13 batters in 12 innings and allowing just three runs in the span.

