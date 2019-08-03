Matos Slams Two Homers, Claws Win 10-6

ASHEVILLE, NC - Malvin Matos hit two home runs and drove in five as the BlueClaws topped Asheville 10-6 on Saturday night at McCormick Field.

The BlueClaws (18-22/47-63) have now won eight of their last 11 games while Asheville's (23-19/52-60) four-game winning streak was snapped.

Matos' two-home run game was the second of the season by the BlueClaws, after Cole Stobbe's in Greensboro on May 30th. Matos, who was last week's SAL Player of the Week, went 2-3 in the game, scoring three times and is now 18 for his last 41 at the plate. He also scored three times, stole two bases and walked in the game.

Matos got the BlueClaws on the board with a three-run home run in the second inning to put Lakewood up 3-0. The BlueClaws added two in the third on an RBI double from McCarthy Tatumand an RBI single from Abrahan Gutierrez for a 5-0 lead.

Tourists starter Ryan Feltner (6-8) was charged with five runs in 3.1 innings and took the loss. Lakewood, meanwhile, added four more runs in the fifth off reliever Colton Harlow. Lakewood added runs on an RBI single from Luis Garcia and SAC fly from Carlos De La Cruz to go up 7-0. Matos' second home run of the game, this one a two-run shot, put the BlueClaws up 9-0.

BlueClaws starter Taylor Lehman gave up two runs over five innings, both scoring on a fifth inning two-out two-run double from Will Golsan. Those were the only two runs he allowed and came on his last pitch, as Jonathan Guzman threw a runner out at home on the play to end the inning.

Rafi Gonell came on in the sixth and gave up three runs in the seventh. Will Golsan's two-run single brought Asheville within 9-5. Each team scored in the seventh to account for the final margin.

Albertus Barber threw a scoreless ninth for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Sunday at 2:05 pm. RHP Dominic Pipkin (3-3) starts for Lakewood opposite RHP Frederis Parra (1-1).

