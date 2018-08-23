Fireflies Homestand Highlights: August 23-30

August 23-30 at Spirit Communications Park

Thursday, August 23, 2018, 7:05 p.m. vs. Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies)

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

- $1 Bud Light at Budweiser Bow Tie Bar and Centerfield Concourse

- Community Organization of the Game: South Carolina State Museum

Friday, August 24, 2018, 7:05 p.m. vs. Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies)

- ZOOperstars!

- Fireworks

- BlueCross BlueShield #FearlessFriday

- Security Federal Bank: $10,000 Home Run Inning Promotion

- Community Organization of the Game: WelVista

Saturday, August 25, 2018, 6:05 p.m. vs. Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies)

- Riverbanks Zoo Night

- Fireworks

- Community Organization of the Game: Riverbanks Society

Sunday, August 26, 2018, 2:05 p.m. vs. Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies)

- Presented by Home Depot: Home Depot is hosting a kids workhouse during the game

- Future Scholar 529 Splash Day

- Pre-Game Autographs (12:30-1 p.m.)

- Community Organization of the Game: Nurse Family Partnership

Monday, August 27, 2018, 7:05 p.m. vs. Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees)

- Kids Eat FREE

- Moe's Monday

- Beetle Day

- Community Organization of the Game: United Way of the Midlands

Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 7:05 p.m. vs. Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees))

- $2 Tuesday featuring $2 PBR

- Community Organization of the Game: Carolina Sunshine House

Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 7:05 p.m. vs. Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees)

- Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesday

- Community Organization of the Game: LRADAC, Rock for Recovery

Thursday, August 30, 2018, 7:05 p.m. vs. Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees)

- Home finale with Fireworks!

- Grateful Dead Night & t-shirt giveaway presented by McWhirter, Bellinger & Associates

- Budweiser Thirsty Thursday

- $1 Bud Light at Budweiser Bow Tie Bar and Centerfield Concourse

- Pregame band on centerfield concourse: Stillhouse (6-7 p.m.)

- Community Organization of the Game: Ovarion Cancer Coalition of Central SC

You can watch all the action on MiLB.TV. All games are broadcast on Fox Sports Radio 1400 AM and the iHeart Radio app.

