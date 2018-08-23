Grotz Dominates, Offense Roars to Victory

COLUMBIA, SC - Zac Grotz hurled seven brilliant innings and the offense backed up its starter on Thursday. The Fireflies defeated the Tourists, 8-5, in the series opener at Spirit Communications Park. Columbia has now won six of its last eight games.

Grotz (W, 3-5) was stupendous. The righty tossed seven shut-out innings, and if that wasn't impressive enough, Grotz struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter.

Columbia (58-64) held an 8-0 lead when Grotz finally stepped off the mound in the seventh. Zach Rheams and Jose Brizuela both went yard in the second inning. The Fireflies stretched their lead to 5-0 a frame later when Scott Manea drilled his 10th homer of the season, a three-run blast.

The Fireflies distanced themselves from Asheville (58-67) with another three-run outburst in the fifth. This time, a string of three straight RBI singles from Rigoberto Terrazas, Carlos Sanchez and Hansel Moreno did the trick.

The Tourists plated five runs in the eighth and ninth innings - including a three-run home run from Todd Czinege - but the comeback bid was futile.

Columbia and Asheville continues its series on Friday at 7:05 ET. You can watch the action on MiLB.TV or listen in on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the iHeartRadio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

