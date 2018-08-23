Defense Beats Power in Series Opener

August 23, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





ROME, GA - Power pitching allowed just one earned run in a 3-2 loss to the Rome Braves Thursday evening at State Mutual Stadium.

Oddy Nunez hustled into the game, allowing just two hits and one unearned run through five innings of work. The lefty punched out seven before he gave way to Drew Fischer.

Fischer twirled two innings, fanning a handful of Braves and allowing one run on three hits.

John Pomeroy worked one inning and wrung up one batter. Beau Sulser (5-8) finished the game. The Dartmouth-product allowed one unearned run in 0.2 innings of work.

The difference came in the ninth. Rodolfo Castro committed a two-base error to start off the inning. With Marcos Almonte at second, Derian Cruz grounded out to short to move Almonte to third before Shean Michel hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Almonte and win the game for the Braves.

Castro's error was the fourth error for West Virginia's defense. The last time West Virginia committed four errors was July 4 against the Lexington Legends, when they were on the hook for five errors.

The Power scratched the scoring column first in the top of the second inning. Castro led the inning off with a single. He advanced to third on a pair of groundouts before Robbie Glendinning hustled out an infield single to break the scoreless tie.

Once Walter Borkovich stepped to the side, the Power offense responded. Rome's starter lasted seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. The Power tied the game after Cutter Dyals hit Lolo Sanchez with a pitch. After a Rome error and a Connor Kaiser bunt single, West Virginia had the bases loaded with no one out. Calvin Mitchell grounded into a 6-3 double play that plated Sanchez but tied the game 2-2.

The Braves tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Jeffrey Ramos singled up the middle, before Drew Lugbauer reached on a force attempt that was foiled by a catching error from Glendinning. Later, Hagen Owenby singled to left to score Ramos and knot it up at 1.

In the sixth, Lugbauer scored from second when Trey Harris roped a single into left to give Rome a 2-1 lead.

West Virginia continues their four-game series with the Braves at State Mutual Stadium Friday, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Sergio Cubilete (4-5, 5.60 ERA) takes the hill for the Power, while the Braves counter with righty Odalvi Javier (3-10, 4.35 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at www.wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The Power open their final homestand of the 2018 regular season Monday, August 27, against the Hagerstown Suns. The final home stretch kicks off with Family Buck Night and ends with a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Rock 105. The homestand also includes a Two for Tuesday, presented by Rock 105, August 28, and a Pets in the Park Night August 29. For tickets and more information, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.