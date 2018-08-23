Reliever Anderson Severino Promoted to Tampa

August 23, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - The New York Yankees promoted left-handed relief pitcher Anderson Severino from the Class-A Charleston RiverDogs to the Advanced-A Tampa Tarpons on Thursday. Fellow reliever Brooks Kriske was added to Charleston's roster from Short Season-A Staten Island, keeping the Dogs' total at 13 pitchers and a dozen position players.

Severino, 23, made 28 relief appearances for the Holy City this season, pitching to a 2-3 record with a 3.64 ERA. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native is best known for his fastball capable of reaching triple digits, which Severino used to accumulate 35 strikeouts in 42 innings with Charleston.

The southpaw struggled with his command in the first-half of the season but limited baserunners after the All-Star break. In the latter part of the campaign, Severino lowered his opponents' batting average from .353 to .306 and his WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) dropped from 1.96 to 1.57.

A 2013 international signee, Severino pitched in the Dominican Summer League and Gulf Coast League for nearly the first four years of his professional career until making eight outings with Rookie-Level Pulaski in 2017. There he pitched 10 1/3 innings and had a 1-1 record, allowing three earned runs and striking out 10.

Severino is the 14th RiverDog to be promoted to Tampa this season, 11 of which are pitchers.

Kriske, the Yankees' 2016 sixth round selection, had a 1.09 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings with Staten Island this season. The former USC pitcher allowed one earned run and struck out 21 over his final six outings in the New York-Penn League, totaling 14 innings. The 24-year-old missed the entire 2017 season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery in August 2016.

RiverDogs single-game tickets, including options to the Riley Park Club, are available for the remainder of the 2018 campaign, the club's 25th season as the RiverDogs and their "175th season in dog years." Ticket information can be secured by contacting the box office at (843) 577-DOGS (3647) or online at www.riverdogs.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.