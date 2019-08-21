Fireflies Game Notes: August 21 at Hickory (Game 124)

Columbia Fireflies (25-32, 49-74) @ Hickory Crawdads (34-22, 75-47)

RHP Bryce Hutchinson (4-7, 3.39) vs. RHP Ricky Vanasco (0-0, -)

Wed., August 21, 2019 - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC) - First Pitch 7:00 p.m. - Game 124

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia lost one of the wildest games of the year on Tuesday in Hickory. The 9-8 extra-inning defeat featured three player ejections, 17 runs, 11 innings, two ties, two lead changes and a six-run Fireflies lead that vanished. Columbia led 7-1 in the sixth inning but lost that lead in the bottom of the ninth. Each team scored a run in the 10th before Hickory walked it off on a Tyreque Reed single in the bottom of the 11th. The Fireflies have now lost three straight against Hickory, each game by one single run.

ON THIS DATE IN FIREFLIES HISTORY: A record 9,629 fans showed up to Segra Park on August 21, 2017 to watch the Fireflies walk off against the Rome Braves and watch the first transcontinental solar eclipse in 99 years. Totality occurred at 2:41 ET and shortly after, Andres Gimenez hit a walk-off base hit to down the Braves in the bottom of the ninth.

NEWTON'S RAMPAGE: Shervyen Newton was a triple shy of the cycle on Tuesday, drove in four and posted maybe his finest outing of the year at the plate. Newton ripped a two-run single in the fourth, a two-run homer in the sixth, doubled in the ninth and walked in the 11th.

NEWTON'S RAMPAGE, Pt. II: The four RBIs tie a season high for Newton (and a Fireflies 2019 season high) and the seven total bases are now a new career high for the Mets prospect.

NOT AGAIN: Tuesday's game featured the largest blown loss in a game in franchise history. Columbia has lost a six-run lead just twice in four years. It's happened both times against Hickory: Tuesday and May 9, 2018 (11-10 loss at L.P. Frans Stadium).

SECOND-HALF HITTER: Outfielder Jose Medina reached twice more on Tuesday in Hickory. It's been fun to watch the 22-year-old Dominican blossom at the plate in the second half of the season:

- J. Medina (1st half): .185 (20 GP), .470 OPS, 0 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R

- J. Medina (2nd half): .264 (37 GP), .786 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 18 R

ON A ROLL: Medina has now hit safely in five straight games - including back to back multi-hit games - and is hitting .303 (10-for-33) over his last nine.

THE BACK STOP: Hayden Senger has been as sturdy as a rock behind the plate for the Fireflies this season. In 61 starts at catcher, Senger has allowed just three passed balls which is the fewest for any catcher who has made more than 35 starts behind the plate. Senger has also thrown out 29 runners which is fifth-best in the SAL.

