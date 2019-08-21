Swanson, Riley to Rehab with Rome Braves

ROME, GA - Current Atlanta Braves stars Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley are scheduled to rehab with the Rome Braves at State Mutual Stadium for the remainder of the current homestand. Barring schedule changes, Swanson is currently slated to play Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. Riley is currently scheduled to play Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Rome.

Rome wraps up a three-game series against Kannapolis with a 7:00 PM game Thursday. The Columbia Fireflies visit for a three-game series to wrap up the current six-game homestand Friday through Sunday. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7:00 PM start. Saturday and Sunday's contests are slated for 6:00 PM and 2:00 PM starts, respectively. Gates open one (1) hour prior to first pitch. Season ticket holders, Club ticket holders and Suite ticket holders main enter through the Concierge Lobby door 90 minutes prior to game time.

Swanson, 25, has been on the Injured List since July 27 with a right foot contusion. The young shortstop was hitting .265 with 17 home runs and 57 RBI through 100 games with the Braves this season. Since making his Major League debut with the A-Braves in late 2016, Swanson has posted a career average of .249 with 76 doubles, 10 triples, 40 home runs and 184 RBI in 418 games. Swanson was selected first overall in the 2015 draft by the Diamondbacks out of Vanderbilt. The Kennesaw, GA, native was acquired by the Braves along with OF Ender Inciarte and RHP Aaron Blair from Arizona in exchange for RHP Shelby Miller and LHP Gabe Speier on December 8, 2015.

Riley, 22, has been on the Injured List since August 8 with a right knee sprain. Since making his Major League debut with the Braves on May 15, Riley has hit .242 with nine doubles, one triple, 17 home runs and 45 RBI in 66 games. The Mississippi native was selected by the Braves in the Competitive Balance Round A (41st overall) of the 2015 draft out of DeSoto Central High School. The outfielder was named NL Rookie of the Month in May, hitting .356 with a .746 slugging percentage, seven homers and 20 RBI in 15 May games.

A limited number of tickets for all games still remain. Fans may visit romebraves.com to purchase online at any time. Fans may call the Rome Braves Box Office at 706-378-5144 or stop by during normal business hours. The ticket office opens at 9:00 AM on all game days.

