Simmons Homers in Kannapolis' 4-2 Victory

August 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





ROME, GA - After jumping out to an early 3-0 lead through the first three frames, the Intimidators held on to beat the Braves Wednesday evening 4-2 at State Mutual Stadium.

After working the count full with Rome's starter Ricky DeVito (L, 0-2) to lead off the second inning, Cam Simmons used the seventh pitch of his at-bat to get Kannapolis on the board, sending a solo homer (2) to right-center field.

After Kannapolis' Jason Bilous recorded a strikeout and induced a double play in the bottom of the second, Alex Destino singled, followed by a Tyler Osik double (7) to put two runners in scoring position. One batter later, Corey Zangari doubled (17) on a groundball down the third base line, scoring both Destino and Osik to push the lead to three runs.

Bilous continued to cruise through the Rome batters, until the sixth inning. To lead off the frame, Michael Harris singled on a line drive to right field, setting up Greg Cullen a double (22) to right field to score Cullen. After a mound visit, flyout, and wild pitch from Bilous, Shea Langeliers singled on a groundball up the middle to cut the lead to one, 3-2.

Two innings later, Gunnar Troutwine walked against Rome's new arm, Kasey Kalich, as Simmons then doubled (2) to left field to put two runners on for Camilo Quinteiro. On a 1-1 pitch, Quinteiro hit a sacrifice fly to center field, proving deep enough to score Troutwine from third.

Up 4-2 going into the ninth, Austin Conway (S, 9) allowed the first batter to single and then hit the next Braves batter on a 2-0 pitch. Still with no outs, Jeremy Fernandez laid down a bunt back to Conway on the bump, as the Intimidators reliever fired over to third to get the lead runner. Next up, Conway struck out Braulio Vasquez on three pitches for the second out. With the tying run still at first, Justin Dean grounded out to Lenyn Sosa at shortstop to end the Rome threat.

Kannapolis will send Johan Dominguez (4-4, 2.85 ERA) to the mound against Rome's Dilmer Mejia (7-3, 2.37 ERA) at 7:00 p.m. at State Mutual Stadium on Thursday for Game 3.

