Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





The Hagerstown Suns continue their series with the Greenville Drive tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Joan Adon (11-3, 4.05 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown, while Greenville offers RHP Chase Shugart (6-4, 2.58 ERA).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUN'S PITCHING DOMINATES IN 4-1 WIN: The Suns pitching staff held the Drive to only one run on four hits in their 4-1 win over Greenville at Municipal Stadium Tuesday. Reid Schaller (W, 3-3) got the start for Hagerstown (58-69, 28-29) and rolled through five innings. The righty allowed only one run on three hits with that one runner crossing the plate on a double play in the fifth. Alfonso Hernandez (S, 1) took the ball next and stole the show. The lefty finished off the victory, pitching four scoreless innings out of the bullpen and picking up his first save of the season. Hernandez allowed only one hit and struck out eight Greenville (52-74, 20-36) batters. The eight punchouts matches the season-high for a Suns reliever this season.

WORK HORSES MISSING BATS: Saturday, Tomas Alastre fanned seven batters to reach 106 strikeouts on the year. He became the first Suns pitcher since Jackson Tetreault, who wrung up 118 batters last year, to reach the 100 strikeout plateau. Sunday, Jake Irvin joined the club, fanning two batters to reach 100 on the season. It's the first time Hagerstown has a pair of pitchers with 100 k's since Pedro Encarnacion (113) and Nick Lee (102) hit the mark in 2013.

PINGING THE PEN: Hagerstown's bullpen has been incredible in the month of August, allowing just 14 runs across 69.1 innings (1.82 ERA). To top it off, the pen has not allowed a run to score in its last 17.1 innings of work, dating back to the sixth inning of the August 15 contest against the West Virginia Power.

THE LONGEST ROAD: Reid Schaller has found his home away from home in his last few outings. In his last 15 innings on the road, the Vanderbilt-product has allowed just one run to score and in the mean-time has given up just six hits. Adding to that, he has been able to make a ton of bats miss, recording 16 strikeouts over the last 15 frames and a

dizzying career-high eight in his outing Thursday. Schaller was able to keep it going at Municipal Stadium Wednesday, striking out six more while allowing just one earned run.

SHAKE IT UP: Joan Adon came out of the bullpen for the first time this season in Thursday's game. He worked four strong innings, allowing just one run. During his time on the bump, Hagerstown had a three-run eighth to put the team in front to put him in line for his league-leading 11th win of the season.

PLUCKING AT THE HEART STRINGS: The Suns have moved their record to .500 multiple times in the second half.

Lacking the ability to go above .500, they have not won a game at .500 despite owning an even record for five games. After Tuesday's qin, the Suns record is 28-29 meaning Hagerstown would need to win back-to-back to go above .500. The Suns currently sit 8.5 games back from first place Delmarva in the second half and would exceed everyone's expectations if they were to overtake them and the five other team's in front of them.

COUNTING IT DOWN: Hagerstown has just 13 games remaining this season, with 9 of them coming at Municipal Stadium. The Suns will give away two more bobbleheads, beginning with a Mike Mussina Hall of Fame Bobblehead August 24. In addition to that, the Suns will also have their final fireworks show August 23 following the game against Delmarva.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.