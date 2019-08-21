Lexington Legends Announce 2020 Schedule

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are excited to celebrate their 20th season in the Bluegrass with the release of the 2020 season schedule. Season Tickets and Group Packages are currently available to secure for the upcoming season.

The Legends open up the 2020 season on April 9 versus the Greenville Drive. The first homestand of 2020 will feature seven games; four facing the Drive and three against the Hagerstown Suns.

The Rome Braves will play host to the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game. The festivities will take place over the course of June 22nd-24th.

Fans can kick off the Fourth of July weekend with a July 3rd game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark features the Legends and the Braves.

August features the most amount of home games including two, seven-game homestands.

The final regular season home game of the 2020 season will take place on August 30th against the Columbia Fireflies. The regular season will conclude on September 7th at Lakewood.

The Legends are now offering two savings options for groups if they book before September 6, 2019.

Option One: Book your group for an April game at $4 a ticket or a $20 picnic AND lock in that rate for the rest of the season.

Option Two: Book your group for a May through August game and receive an equal number of FREE tickets to any April game.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

