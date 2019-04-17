Fireflies Game Notes: April 17 at Rome (Game 13)

Columbia Fireflies (5-7) @ Rome Braves (5-7)

RHP Jaison Vilera (0-1, 10.80) vs. RHP Jose Olague (1-1, 4.66)

Wed., April 17, 2019 - State Mutual Stadium (Rome, GA) - First Pitch 1:00 p.m. - Game 13

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Fireflies starter Jose Butto bounced back in a big way on the mound on Tuesday. Columbia's right-hander didn't allow an earned run over six innings at State Mutual Stadium. It was Rome that won, though, by a final of 8-1. Butto scattered just three hits and didn't walk anyone. The 21-year-old had allowed 8 runs over his first 2 starts before his sparkling outing on Tuesday.

SENGER'S SERIES: Catcher Hayden Senger slashed two more hits on Tuesday against Rome. That's now back-to-back two-hit games against the Braves. The Ohio native doubled and scored a run on Monday before singling twice and knocking in a run on Tuesday. He's tied for the club-lead with four multi-hit games this season.

ROAD WARRIORS: Brian Sharp (7-for-21) and Anthony Dirocie (6-for-18) have had the most successful road trips at the plate. Both are hitting .333 and have combined for four doubles, three homers and seven RBI.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Senior baseball writer at ESPN, Keith Law, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' past two second-round draft choices (Simeon Woods-Richardson, Mark Vientos), the system's third-rated prospect (Ronny Mauricio), according to Baseball America, and left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015) who returned after missing the entire 2018 season following Tommy John surgery.

YOUTHFUL ENERGY: Columbia's 2019 roster features three teenagers: SS Ronny Mauricio (18), RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (18) and 3B Mark Vientos (19). All are considered top-10 rated Mets prospects. The Fireflies roster currently includes nine players aged 21 or younger. Columbia's opening day roster was the youngest (average age 21.6) ever. Take a look below for more information on the prospects in Columbia in 2019.

NEW STAFF: Fireflies second-year manager Pedro Lopez notwithstanding, Columbia has an entirely different coaching staff in 2019. Former big leaguer and Mets pitcher Royce Ring assumes the role as pitching coach and former Eastern League champion Luis Rivera is the new hitting coach. One-time Mets farmhand (and former player for Lopez in Binghamton in 2014) Gilbert Gomez is the team's first-ever bench coach. Daichi Arima (athletic trainer), Sam Nickelsen (strength and conditioning coach), Nicole Collins (assistant athletic trainer) and Dave Williams (mental skills coach) complete the Fireflies coaching staff in 2019.

