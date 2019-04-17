5th Inning Miscue Costs GreenJackets

North Augusta, SC: A 5th inning error for the GreenJackets ended up being costly as Augusta gave up three runs and could never come back, falling 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The GreenJackets couldn't complete the sweep as Greensboro is able to win the final game of the series.

The GreenJackets struck first in the first inning. Aaron Bond doubled, and it was Shane Matheny with his team-leading 11th RBI to make it a 1-0 lead.

Matthew Frisbee threw 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball for the GreenJackets in his first start of the year. In the 5th inning though, with a man on first base for Greensboro, the GreenJackets committed a costly error. On a groundball to the 2nd baseman Wander Franco, he went to flip to his shortstop Shane Matheny covering the bag to begin the double play. The two miscommunicated, and Matheny missed the ball allowing everyone to be safe.

Later in the inning, Mason Martin singled to bring home two runs, and then it was Brett Kinneman with an RBI groundout to make it a 3-1 lead for Greensboro in the 5th inning. The GreenJackets had opportunities late in the game to score but left eight men on-the-bases.

Tomorrows Game: 7:05 p.m. vs Charleston RiverDogs, Jake Wong (0-1, 6.35 ERA) vs Tanner Myatt (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Jake Wong responded after a tough first start with four innings against the West Virginia Power and he allowed just one run. The right-hander is listed as the #7 overall prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization after he was a 3rd round pick from Grand Canyon University in 2017.

Tanner Myatt will make the start for Charleston. Myatt was an 11th Round pick from Florence-Darlington Tech in 2018 by the New York Yankees. He will make his 3rd start of the year tomorrow and has an ERA of 2.08 through his first two appearances.

