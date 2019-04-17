Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

Early start at Municipal Stadium today. First pitch is at 10:35 a.m. RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 4.66 ERA) gets the nod for the Suns and Lexington sends LHP Kris Bubic (1-0, 3.47 ERA). After today's game the team heads to Kannapolis, North Carolina to take on the Intimidators in a three-game set.

SUNS' BATS STUNNED IN PITCHERS' DUEL: Tim Cate offered Hagerstown their first quality start of the season, but it was not enough to push the Suns in front of the Lexington Legends, who prevailed 2-1 Tuesday evening. The Suns line-up offered just four hits in the game. Jacob Rhinesmith provided a lead-off double in the second and scored after Gilbert Lara and Pablo O'Connor had back to back flyouts. After that, the offense produced just a single baserunner for each time they cycled through the order.

BOOTING WINS: The Suns have the second highest differential between earned and unearned runs in the South Atlantic League, trailing only the Kannapolis Intimidators. The Suns have allowed 53 total runs and just 40 have been earned, compared to Kannapolis allowing 55 total runs and 41 earned. The Suns have put together a .959 fielding percentage this season, which is tied with the Legends for second last, trailing just the Augusta GreenJackets, who have a .957 fielding percentage. The Columbia Fireflies lead the league in fielding percentage, with a .980 mark and Greenboro and Augusta have surrendered the fewest unearned runs this season (4).

SOME WILL WIN...... SOME SING BLUES: In Tim Cate's three starts, he has received just three runs of support while working 15.1 innings. The Connecticut-native has the lowest ERA on the team, sitting at 1.76, but has yet to receive a win despite giving up just three earned runs himself. The lefty has been superb on the hill, earning a 0.98 WHIP, fanning 16 batters while walking just six, but he has yet to earn his first win this season. Yesterday he earned his third-career quality start, the Suns first quality start of 2019, but came up empty handed again.

THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST: Aaron Fletcher pitched in his first loss of the season yesterday. The Univeristy of Houston-product had pitched in three games prior to last night's loss and all were wins. The south paw was the last remaining pitcher who had not thrown in a loss this year on the Suns roster.

REVOLVING DOOR: When Jose Sanchez slid into second during a 5-4-3 ground into a double play from Wilson, he injured his leg and has been placed on the Suns' Injured List. He will be replaced by Trey Vickers. Vickers was the Washington Nationals 30th round pick in the 2018 draft out of Wichita State. The former-Shocker hit .245 last season in 30 games at the GCL and is now on the Suns' active roster. Hagerstown has now had roster moves on back-to-back days after not having a roster move for the first 11 days of the season.

PAT'S BACK: Skipper Patrick Anderson is returning for his sixth season in the Hub City. Anderson has a franchise record 363 wins under his belt and has guided the suns to two playoff berths in his five seasons at the helm. The Maryland-native led the Suns to the 2014 South Atlantic League Championship game in his first season with the team. Prior to his time with Hagerstown, Anderson led the Gulf Coast Nationals to the team's best winning percentage in team history and a league championship.

SUN SPOTS: The Suns were 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position last night, they are now 10-for-47 (.213) during this homestand with RISP.

